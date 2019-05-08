Stella Rising Tapped To Lead Strategic Marketing And Digital Communications For Thinx Brand

NEW YORK and WESTPORT, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rising, a leading independent media and marketing agency, announced that it has been selected as the agency to handle strategic marketing and communications planning, data governance strategy, and development of digital fractional attribution models for innovative period brand Thinx.

As part of these efforts, Stella Rising will focus on driving growth for Thinx through communications plan execution and oversight, holistic channel investment strategy, and a comprehensive audit of all MarTech platforms.

According to Maria Molland, CEO, Thinx, the decision to select Stella Rising for the assignment reflects the agency's "expertise in growing disruptor brands, deep understanding of the consumer, and their unique ability to rapidly accelerate brand growth with consumer audiences across platforms and media channels."

"We are thrilled to be working with Thinx, a company whose products have truly disrupted the feminine hygiene and wellness marketplace," says Andrea Van Dam, CEO, Stella Rising. "Their products reflect our belief that the growth and energy in today's marketplace continues to come from the edge, not the middle. We strongly support the Thinx mission of creating the most innovative period solutions that empower women and sustain our planet."

Stella Rising reaches consumers through a broad portfolio of online and offline services, including e-commerce platforms, Amazon, social media channels, and highly targeted influencer and experiential events, among others. Stella Rising has partnered with a broad range of clients across the beauty, CPG, and retail categories including such well-recognized brands as Skechers, Hain Celestial, Johnson & Johnson, Drybar, HI-CHEW, and First Aid Beauty.

About Thinx

THINX's mission is to create the most innovative period solutions that empower our people and sustain our planet, while breaking taboos about menstruation and reproductive health everywhere. Our innovation in period-proof underwear has been recognized by top industry publications, such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine's 100 Most Brilliant Companies of 2016, and TIME Magazine's Top 25 Inventions of 2015.

About Stella Rising:

Stella Rising is the leading marketing and media agency for rising star brands, with a mission to connect brands with people who will love them—through creative communication, technology, media and human engagement. Stella Rising is focused on solving key marketplace challenges, including propelling growth, finding new customers, and driving retail sales and conversion for DTC brands. Award-winning industry content resides here: StellaRising.com

