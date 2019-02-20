Stella Rising to Launch Pour Moi Skincare on Amazon

NEW YORK and WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rising, a leading independent media and marketing agency, is set to launch innovative Pour Moi Skincare on Amazon, as well as providing strategic communications guidance. Pour Moi is breakthrough, patent-pending skincare based on Climate-Smart technology and application that changes with the climate, from hot and humid to cold and dry.

According to Pour Moi founder Ulli Haslacher, the decision to select Stella Rising for the assignment reflects the agency's "deep expertise in launching brands on Amazon, with a knowledgeable and accessible team, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the broader beauty consumer and marketplace."

"We are thrilled to be working with Pour Moi, a rising star brand that fits perfectly with consumer desires for skincare that adjusts to her environment," says Andrea Van Dam, CEO, Stella Rising. "Ulli is a true innovator in beauty and shares our commitment to positive change, for women and the world we live in. Just as one example, Pour Moi put an end to sampling, in order to reduce the damage single-use plastic inflicts on oceans and forests."

Stella Rising reaches consumers through a broad portfolio of online and offline services, including e-commerce platforms, Amazon, social media channels, and highly targeted influencer and experiential events, supported by advanced analytics and a unified approach to data governance. Stella Rising has partnered with a broad range of clients across the beauty, CPG, and retail categories including such well-recognized brands as Drybar, HI-CHEW, and First Aid Beauty.

About Pour Moi

Pour Moi Beauty LLC is a U.S. beauty brand specializing in skincare, co-founded in 2014 by European beauty expert Ulli Haslacher and U.S. business veteran Frank Assumma in Upland, California. Being a skincare enthusiast and frequent traveler, Ulli paired up with a team of international scientists to secure a niche in the beauty world—Climate-Smart skincare. With scientific research validating that skin function changes in individual climates, each Pour Moi product delivers results with formulations that adapt the skin to optimize the particular climate. For more information, visit www.PourMoiSkincare.com.

About Stella Rising

Stella Rising is the leading marketing and media agency for rising star brands, with a mission to connect brands with people who will love them, through creative communication, technology, media and human engagement. Stella Rising is focused on solving key marketplace challenges, including propelling growth, finding new customers, and driving retail sales and conversions for DTC brands. Award-winning industry content resides here: StellaRising.com

