Stella Rosa® Wines Launches 2nd Annual Royale Pair-A-Thon! Tweet this

To learn more and to enter, check out the website here!

Stella Rosa Royale is born from rich, ripe grapes grown in the sun-drenched hills of Piemonte, Italy. Premium Barbera, Brachetto, and Nebbiolo varietals are used to create an ideal blend of bold character, complexity, and balance. With higher alcohol, bolder flavor, and a smooth finish, Stella Rosa® Royale gives the brand's classic Rosso flavor an elevated twist. This semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine bursts with fresh natural flavors of raspberries, strawberries, and red berries, making it the perfect wine to pair with any food! Just remember to serve it chilled. This wine is food's best friend.

Iconic Flavor. Elevated Twist.

About Stella Rosa® Wines: Award-winning Stella Rosa® Wines originate from a small town in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® is a selection of wines created and imported by California's Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, owned and operated by four generations since its establishment in 1917. It is the number one imported wine in the country. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com . For photo and/or interview requests, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines

Related Links

https://riboliwines.com/

