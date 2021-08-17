Stella Rosa Wines Launches First Ever Wine App!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa Wines has gained top recognition since they launched their semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines in 2003, becoming the number one imported Italian wine in the country. Now, the world of Stella Rosa is at your fingertips!

Stella Rosa has launched a new, one-of-a-kind, Stella Rosa App . This will be the first ever application of its kind from a major wine brand. The app contains unique features like augmented reality screen filters, an in-app game, chances to win discounts and merch, cocktail recipes, a store locator, and so much more.

The in-app game, Stella Poppin', allows users to play and compete for a top spot on the leaderboard. Win points and share your high score with friends via social media. The game will be updated regularly with additional bonus levels.

The app will also notify users every Wednesday to open up the app and shake. By doing so, users win prizes and discount codes to use on Stella Rosa merch.

The Stella Rosa App is available for free in both the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices. Users must be 21 and over to download and register.

Visit the Stella Rosa Wines VIP App landing page

About Stella Rosa® Wines: Award-winning Stella Rosa wines originate from a small town in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa is a selection of wines created and imported by California's Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, owned and operated by four generations since its establishment in 1917. It is the number one imported Italian wine in the country. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com. For photo and/or interview requests, please contact [email protected]

