Stella Teams Up with Operation Freedom Paws for the Mission 20 Campaign

CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella , the MSO connecting PTSD patients with cutting edge treatment, announced today its partnership with Operation Freedom Paws , the organization helping veterans to restore their independence by teaching them to train their own service dogs. The partnership kicks off during Operation Freedom Paws' Mission 20 Campaign , a fundraising initiative to help fund 20 life changing service dog teams in 20 days.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Operation Freedom Paws and their mission to support veterans and individuals with disabilities," said Jim Williams, CEO of Stella. "At Stella, we are committed to ending America's PTSD crisis, and the ongoing alignment with Operation Freedom Paws is another step towards that mission."

In addition to supporting Operation Freedom Paws' Mission 20 Campaign, Stella is kicking off a continuous relationship with the organization to provide exposure for the incredible work they are doing with veterans.

To support Operation Freedom Paws' Mission 20 Campaign, visit the campaign website , choose a donation level, and participate in changing the lives of veterans and individuals with disabilities. Every dollar goes towards funding a life changing service dog team.

About Stella:

Stella aims to provide relief to the millions of people affected by trauma-related symptoms. Through a modification of a procedure called the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), Stella's treatment targets the brain's fight or flight response. Dr. Eugene Lipov, Stella's Chief Medical Officer, is a world-renowned board-certified anesthesiologist and widely accepted as the pioneer of SGB for the treatment of trauma-related symptoms, having performed the procedure on thousands of patients worldwide over the past fifteen years.

About Operation Freedom Paws:

Operation Freedom Paws is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers veterans, children and other individuals with disabilities to regain their freedom to live full lives. They teach individuals to train a rescued dog and create lifesaving service dog teams. Service dogs help individuals cope with everything from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and depression to seizures and mobility issues. To date, Operation Freedom Paws has been honored to serve 440 individuals and their families and rescued 377 dogs from an uncertain future.

