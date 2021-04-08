Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences to the 2021 Atlanta International Auto Show

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo to showcase the 2021 model-year Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with premium interior enhancements

Chrysler Pacifica AWD and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for buyers

Dodge//SRT go full throttle with the 710-horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

FIAT brand display features the fun-to-drive small crossover 2021 Fiat 500X

Jeep® brand showcases three new additions to its award-winning lineup, including the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L, Wrangler 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 392

Ram Truck display showcases the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the apex predator of the truck world

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV

Stellantis will roll into the Atlanta International Auto Show on April 14 with a variety of displays and interactive experiences, featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.



Alfa Romeo Brand

The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia midsize sedan and Stelvio SUV embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with seductive Italian style, advanced technologies and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) systems. Both the Giulia and Stelvio set the benchmark for performance in their respective segments by providing an exhilarating driving experience. For 2021, both models include new standard equipment, such as dual-pane sunroof and navigation on Ti and Ti Sport trims, and a limited-slip differential and dark exhaust on Ti Sport.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler will showcase its new, top-of-the-line 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle model. The Pinnacle is loaded with premium appointments and the most luxurious interior in its class. The Pacifica Hybrid is the segment's first and only plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, offering more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L "S" delivers available AWD capability combined with class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and more standard safety features than any other vehicle in the industry, all wrapped in a refreshed exterior and interior design. The popular S Appearance Package, first introduced in 2017, continues in 2021 with new exterior Anodized Ink finishes on the grille surrounds and badging and a new "Foreshadow" finish on the wheels.



Dodge//SRT Brand

A muscle SUV for muscle car people with families, the Dodge Durango joins the Challenger and Charger in SRT Hellcat form as the most powerful SUV ever. Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, the Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds, has an NHRA-certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds, a top speed of 180 mph and a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 lbs. No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat. The Dodge Durango raises the bar for 2021 with updated exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever.



FIAT Brand

The Fiat display will include the 2021 Fiat 500X, which delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced AWD system standard and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features. The fun-to-drive compact features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine for improved performance and fuel economy. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.



Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the show with several all-new vehicles, including the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. The Jeep Grand Cherokee expands into three-row form for the first time as the Grand Cherokee L, breaking new ground in exceptional performance, comfort and functionality while continuing its legacy as the most awarded and celebrated SUV ever, with legendary 4x4 capability, improved on-road refinement, and premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee L features advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras, plus next-generation technologies, including 10-inch digital screens, Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.



he iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with 80 years of 4x4 engineering experience. Using a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles and electronic lockers, the Wrangler lineup adds two dynamic models for 2021: the 375-horsepower 4xe plug-in hybrid that offers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety, and the 470-horsepower Rubicon 392 that runs 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and marks the return of a V-8 to Wrangler after nearly 40 years.



Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.



Ram Truck Brand

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will take center stage for the Ram Truck brand. This new truck is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.



39th Annual Atlanta International Auto Show

The Atlanta International Auto Show, produced by the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association, is one of the nation's key automotive exhibitions, showcasing new cars, SUVs and trucks from the automakers. The show is designed to connect automotive consumers with the manufacturers, enabling them to evaluate the many vehicle options available, all under one roof. Visitors to the show are able to interface with industry professionals who can answer their questions about the latest advancements in automotive safety and technology, further assisting them along the road to a purchase. The 2021 show is April 14-18. For more information, visit www.GoAutoShow.com.



Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association

The Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association (MAADA) is comprised of more than 140 franchised new-car and truck dealers in the 18-county area. MAADA and its members strive to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, working to continuously improve the vehicle purchasing experience for metro Atlanta's consumers. For more information, please visit www.maada.com.



