Stellantis Tests Two New Connected Safety Notification Technologies in North America

Stellantis is exploring Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and Safety Cloud® technologies in North America, giving drivers advanced notification warnings of potential hazards in their path.

"Greater connectivity speeds, improved hardware and expanded software expertise have opened new opportunities for Stellantis with safety systems being one of the many areas we focus on," said Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management. "Through smart and strategic partnerships, we will capitalize on next-generation systems and prove out the technology."

Working with the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) partnership, one test will demonstrate a cellular 5G connection with the MEC platform, allowing localized systems to quickly make decisions at the point where data is collected. For example, it uses on-site cameras and sensors to collect detailed data at an intersection that is beyond what a single vehicle can "see" with its on-board systems. The MEC system can locally process and communicate safety risks to on-site pedestrians and approaching vehicles.

The MEC platform demonstration evaluates a faster data exchange infrastructure for future technology applications with the ability to deliver a value chain for new connected services and increased levels of vehicle autonomy.

5GAA demonstration partners include Intel, Verizon, Harman, Altran, Telus and American Tower. Testing of Stellantis vehicles and partner technologies will be conducted at the University of Michigan's Mcity Test Facility with near-term plans to expand testing to the Detroit area with cooperation from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The initial test includes a pair of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicles equipped with Uconnect.

MEC platform technology is expected to launch nationwide within the next decade.

Safety Cloud Notifications

The second system is closer to production and emerged from "Star Up," a company-wide innovation challenge that enables Stellantis employees to present new customer-focused technology concepts to the highest levels of management.

One of the innovative ideas that emerged from the event proposed an advanced warning system to indicate when emergency vehicles are in close proximity.

Engineering teams collaborated with HAAS Alert to pilot a new feature that delivers alerts to the vehicle's Uconnect system when responding emergency vehicles and/or other roadway hazards tracked by the Safety Cloud digital warning system are in close proximity. The program leverages greater connectivity capability in the first automotive test of real-time Safety Cloud notifications.



The initial test includes company-owned vehicles in metro Detroit with 2018 model-year and newer Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge and Ram vehicles equipped with Uconnect. The pilot project will measure and identify the effectiveness of delivering safety alerts to in-car screens, the impact the service has on driver safety and opportunities for improvement.

Pending the results, Stellantis may develop a commercial roll-out plan.

