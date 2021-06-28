Stellar® Announces Free Technical Support to Recover Lost Data for Users Affected by Hacking Attacks on Western Digital MyBook Live® Devices

METUCHEN, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global data care leader, announced free technical support for Western Digital MyBook Live® and MyBook Live Duo® users who have lost their data due to hacking attacks.

The free technical support service intends to help the affected users recover their data lost due to an onslaught from hackers who remotely reset and wiped the devices by exploiting a critical vulnerability.

Stellar Toolkit for Data Recovery

As per Western Digital release, the attackers exploited a remote command execution flaw in WD MyBook Live® storage devices to trigger a factory reset and remove the complete data. A review of the log files revealed that the hackers installed a Linux ELF binary (Trojan) compiled for the PowerPC architecture of My Book Live® devices.

The attacks have caused substantial data losses, as reported by users in the WD community forums. The compromised devices are not allowing users to log in, prompting them to enter the password and throwing an "invalid password" error.

Stellar free technical support service denotes the company's stance as a responsible global data care expert to help users rescue their data in this emergent situation. Based on performing successful recovery in many similar cases in the recent past, the company offers a ray of hope to the users.

"We believe it's our responsibility to provide credible help to the people affected by the hacking attacks. The free support service helps us understand the problem while offering users an accessible data recovery solution. As a trusted data care brand, we would like to serve users from this position," says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

Notably, the free technical support service is complemented by a formidable software called Stellar Toolkit for Data Recovery. It recovers data from Windows, macOS, and Linux systems & storage drives affected by formatting, corruption, lost partition, etc. The tool supports recovery from Ext2, Ext3, & Ext4 file systems associated with WD MyBook Live devices and is available for free trial.

How to avail Stellar free technical support to recover data from WD MyBook Live devices?

Users can seek technical assistance through service ticket, email, phone, and live chat. Read this post for details.

About Stellar

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfil niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments.

