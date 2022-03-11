Stellar Development Foundation and MoneyGram Partner with Techstars to Spur Innovation on Blockchain-Based Cross-Border Payments

The accelerator will specifically target technologies that facilitate the movement of money to and from Latin America. Each year for the next three years, the program will select a class of up to 12 fintech startups to participate in an immersive 13-week program where entrepreneurs will work with mentors from Techstars, the Stellar Development Foundation, and MoneyGram to solidify their value proposition and product-market-fit. At the end of each class, the participants will present their progress and vision to a curated group of investors and key stakeholders in the fintech community on Demo Day. Applications for the first class of startups will open on Monday, July 25, 2022, and the deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

"Blockchain and digital assets are changing the cross-border payments process, enabling people to almost instantly and cost-effectively send money internationally," said Denelle Dixon, Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director. "We believe that we can improve access to the financial system for all participants, and we're proud to work with MoneyGram and Techstars to empower the next generation of innovators to build a more inclusive and accessible cross-border payments system that takes full advantage of 21st-century technology"

This partnership builds on the previously announced collaboration between the Stellar Development Foundation and MoneyGram to bridge digital and local currencies.

"We're excited about this latest expansion of our partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation as we look to further accelerate our strategic goals to lead cross-border payment innovation," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "As the fintech landscape rapidly evolves, we're committed to utilizing our combined expertise in global digital payments, blockchain, and compliance to uncover new opportunities for global customers and enhance the existing financial system. Partnering with startups through our new relationship with Techstars will further support our innovation efforts and ultimately benefit consumers around the world."

"At Techstars, we believe great ideas are everywhere, but access to opportunity is not, which is why our global-investment model is to reach founders anywhere and everywhere," said Maëlle Gavet, Techstars CEO. "As we look to reach founders in the Americas, this program will provide early-stage blockchain and digital asset innovators the advantages and resources they need to succeed in building an inclusive, accessible financial system, and deliver world-changing solutions."

With the majority of Latin Americans either unbanked or underbanked, this region is uniquely primed for digital finance adoption. Both the Stellar Development Foundation and MoneyGram have deep roots working in Latin America, with an established ecosystem to help new entrants succeed with connections and mentorship. The Stellar network's growing ecosystem and MoneyGram's well-established presence in Latin America, one of its largest remittance corridors in the world, present a unique opportunity to effect change in the region. The new accelerator program aims to tap into the growing group of developers of financial technology and to provide a path to build locally-inspired solutions.

The Stellar Development Foundation, MoneyGram and Techstars will officially launch the program in Austin at SXSW.

About the Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 5 million accounts.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,900 companies with a combined market cap of more than $179B. www.techstars.com

