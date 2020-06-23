Stellar Health and Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories Announce Strategic Collaboration

NEW YORK and PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar") and Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories ("Accurate Diagnostic Labs") are pleased to announce a collaboration to align their efforts around the mission of assisting health care providers to keep patient care and private practice at the absolute forefront of the value-based care ("VBC") world. The goals of the alliance are to arm practices with the information they need to improve patient health outcomes while maximizing the financial well-being of practices and reducing overall payor costs. These goals will be achieved by using an integrated care model utilizing Stellar's unique VBC platform and Accurate Diagnostic Labs' analytics and infrastructure. As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") recently commented, "the need for a comprehensive value-based transformation of the country's healthcare system is even greater as our country confronts not just the coronavirus but the possibility of future pandemics."

"Accurate Diagnostic Labs' culture, steeped in a tradition of guideline-based laboratory medicine, lends itself well to Stellar Health's mission to simplify value-based care," said Accurate Diagnostic Labs' CEO, Rupen Patel.

"Our partnership with Accurate Diagnostic Labs aligns with our core value of empowering providers with information that will enhance their ability to deliver care, not hinder it through unnecessary documentation," described Stellar Health's CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Meng.

Stellar's platform is utilized by provider practices to advance their engagement in value-based care by improving quality of care and optimizing care coordination. The collaboration between Stellar Health and Accurate Diagnostic Labs will include direct data feeds that will allow providers to make informed decisions that align incentives between providers, patients, and payors.

About Stellar Health: Stellar Health is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based care ("VBC") goals that improve patient outcomes, such as improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals. The Stellar Health platform helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar Health's mission is to enable all providers to engage and succeed in VBC by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. If you would like more information, please contact Stellar Health at [email protected] or visit their website at www.stellar.health.

About Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories: Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories is one of the largest privately held, full-service clinical laboratories in the country. Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories strives to offer boutique, patient-centric service predominantly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, focusing on value-based principles. Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories is an established in-network provider with all major national health plans including UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, and Cigna. Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories prides themselves on being in-network with most of the regional payors. In today's healthcare environment, both providers and payors benefit from their guideline-based laboratory medicine approach. If you would like more information on Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories, please contact them at 732-839-3300 or visit them online at www.accuratediagnosticlabs.com.

