Stellar-Nominated Gospel Artist MICAH STAMPLEY Releases New Single "Fire & Rain"

ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Alliance Media/Fairtrade and Interface Entertainment are excited to announce that Stellar-award nominated recording artist, international worship leader, songwriter, and restaurateur Micah Stampley just released his newest highly anticipated single, "Fire & Rain" this past Friday, May 10th, to listeners around the world. Stampley, best known for his powerhouse vocals and his extensive range soars to new heights in this exhilarating tune. This production, co-produced by William Taylor (Willie B Music) and co-written by Heidi Stampley, is out the box and will grab the listeners with it's electrifying sounds and vocals. According to Stampley, "The timing was not right for this song until now." He continues, "I believe this will be a song that takes the world by storm and minister change to those that listen. The intensity, passion and lyrics were birthed through experience, and that changes everything. Now is the time!"

Stampley, known for his highly creative ear and unpredictability, is no stranger to introducing a new sound into the gospel music arena. "Initially, there was a lot of resistance by my label at the time of me releasing my song War Cry. Everyone thought it was too edgy and didn't seem to fit the mold of anything they had heard. I fought for it and it resonated with listeners around the world and has continued to be in high demand at my live concerts for over the last 14 years," says Stampley.

"Fire and Rain" is a prelude to his ninth project— an EP with songs that are made for dancing and worship. The project will be released on Interface Entertainment in partnership with Red Alliance Media/Fairtrade.

SOURCE Red Alliance Media