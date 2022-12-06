Stellar® Offers Mailbox Migration Solution to Affected Rackspace® Customers amid Hosted Exchange Outage

METUCHEN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar® is extending its support to all Rackspace® customers affected by the recent unspecified security incident that led to a massive failure of Hosted Microsoft Exchange Servers and the email outage.

Rackspace® is providing free access to Microsoft® 365 E1 licenses to all its affected customers and requesting them to migrate users and their mailboxes to Microsoft® 365 immediately, to restore the email services until the issue is resolved. However, to use this path as a remedy users must have a backup of their mailboxes or should have subscribed to the mailbox archival service.

We at Stellar® understand the grave consequences of email outages and downtime. As a data care company, we are providing our advanced software solutions and support to all users who didn't have access to the email services or Rackspace's Archive Service.

"After the Hafnium attack in 2021, this is a major outage that is continuing in its fifth day and the problem is more critical for the users who didn't have backup locally or used archive services of the data center. Stellar is providing an alternate path to such affected customers and helped restore thousands of end-user mailboxes and continues to work with several affected companies," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

As of today, over 200 users have successfully migrated their mailboxes to Microsoft® 365 with complete integrity using our software Stellar Converter for OST Technician. Here's how it works:

The software scans the local OST file that Outlook creates, to store a local synchronized copy of all mail items from Hosted Exchange Server.

Extracts and previews all the mail items, such as emails, contacts, attachments, notes, tasks, etc.

Users can migrate their converted emails to Microsoft 365

The software also provides options to quickly save the file as .pst or Live Exchange Server mailbox directly with the original folder structure and hierarchy. This saves the time and effort required in manual processes.

If you are also affected by the Rackspace® outage, you can download and use the Stellar Converter for OST Technician software to migrate the users' mailboxes from the local Outlook cache or.OST files to Microsoft® 365 and restore email services.

For more details, read our recent blog on how to migrate mailboxes from local OST files of failed Rackspace Hosted Exchange Server to Microsoft 365.

About Stellar®

Established in 1993, Stellar® is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Stellar® combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments. Stellar® is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, the USA, and Europe.

