Stellar Service Brands Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation

Move supports the company's multi-year strategic growth initiative

WACO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands ("Stellar"), a multi-brand residential and commercial service organization that includes Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company and Softroc , today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Waco, Texas to Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

"We at Stellar Service Brands are committed to helping our franchise partners realize their American Dream by creating business ownership opportunities," said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. "The decision to relocate our corporate headquarters is intended to position us to attract the best talent in order to meet the needs of each brand's growth."

In addition to a broader talent pool, the company desired a workplace in close proximity to two major international airports, for the convenience of franchisees and vendors, as well as close to world-class amenities that would attract and retain top talent.

The nearly 60,000-square-foot structure is located at 2929 Carlisle St. in Uptown Dallas. The new corporate headquarters includes upgraded office amenities and open workspaces - all designed to enhance and promote collaboration and teamwork. The company plans to move most employees from Waco to Dallas by fall of 2022.

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Waco, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 465 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

