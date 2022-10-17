Stellar Service Brands CEO Sherry Rose Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder 2022 Issue

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands CEO Sherry Rose was recently named one of the top 50 "Women of Wonder" (WOW) by Franchise Dictionary Magazine, which recognizes women who are making significant impacts on franchising. The recognition comes at a time when Stellar Service Brands is seeing record growth and interest from franchise prospects.

"There are so many inspiring women recognized on this list, both established and emerging, that are making a huge impact on the franchise industry. To be recognized among them is a big honor," said Sherry Rose, CEO of Stellar Service Brands. "In 2023, Stellar Service Brands will concentrate on expanding franchise networks, providing back-office infrastructure support, and identifying additional strategic opportunities for all of our brands."

With nearly 500 locations throughout the United States, Stellar Service Brands offers ways for entrepreneurs to embrace small business ownership with their own residential and commercial service franchise business. Behind Stellar Service Brands' accelerated expansion is the core belief that small businesses are the heart of the American dream and to give passionate people opportunities for their hard work to pay off, so they can build better futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.

"Women are disrupting the franchising space, and it's thrilling!" says Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "Implementing culture and understanding the importance of everyone feeling valued, women are able to gain commitment from their teams and implement innovative ideas for success. Our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) are fran-tastic, talented, strong, and dynamic! The franchise community is better for their leadership and wisdom, and we are honored and excited to celebrate their powerful contributions!"

The full list of top 50 "Women of Wonder" can be found in the October issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. Proceeds from this issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

About Stellar Service Brands



Based in Dallas, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include nearly 500 franchise locations across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

About Franchise Dictionary Magazine



The Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a national publication that is a digital magazine, with more than 350,000 readers and targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational format. The magazine is also printed for industry events and shows.

