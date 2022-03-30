Stellar Service Brands Recognizes and Honors 'Women in the Trades' at 2022 Convention in Fort Worth, Texas

"It was fantastic to bring together and recognize the amazing women in attendance and share their wins as they pave the way for more women in trades," said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. "Stellar Service Brands will continue to ensure the women within our network and our industries feel supported and have the tools they need to succeed. Recent studies have shown that women are often the key decision makers in regards to home maintenance, despite the industry being primarily male-dominated. Our goal is to inspire more women to bring their insight and expertise to the industry and equip them with the resources to leverage their knowledge and become business owners themselves."

Claire Smith and Becky Gibson, the duo behind the first women-owned Restoration 1 franchise in Des Moines, IA, were in attendance at the convention.

"Since joining the industry we have been surprised with how few women are in the trades. I think the best approach is to set the example that women are in this business, women are in this industry, and there is space for everyone to learn and be successful in the work that they do," said Smith. "We're thankful for Stellar Service Brands' commitment to helping share the message of how women can be successful in trade and for providing a space for women to network and be recognized for their successes in the profession."

Stellar Service Brands is poised to continue its equitable priority of empowering and recognizing the amazing women within their network, their industries and trades.

To learn more about opening a franchise with Stellar Service Brands, visit Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company , or Softroc .

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Waco, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 465 franchise locations awarded across the U.S.. With a private equity investment from MPK Equity Partners, Stellar Service Brands plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal to provide exceptional home services.

SOURCE Stellar Service Brands