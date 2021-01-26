Stellar Solar Commercial Division Heads Into 2021 Coming Off a Strong Showing in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of San Diego's most experienced residential and commercial solar installers since 1998, recorded another solid year in the commercial space despite the less than favorable market conditions. The impressive year in commercial coincided with a strong showing in the residential sector surpassing 12,000 residential solar customers.

Some highlights on the 2020 commercial side included:

Credit Union, Tustin – 356kW

– 356kW Multi-unit Apartment Complex, Costa Mesa – 313kW

– 313kW Biotech company, Irvine – 257kW

– 257kW Graphics company, San Diego – 80kW

– 80kW Presbyterian Church, Carlsbad – 43kW

– 43kW Office complex, Los Angeles - 73kW

- 73kW Movie studio, Los Angeles region – 66kW

region – 66kW Condominium complex , Oceanside – 47kW

Nature Center, Newport Beach , 28kW + Battery Backup

, 28kW + Battery Backup Elementary school, San Diego – 20kW

– 20kW High-rise tower rooftop, Los Angeles – design build engineering

– design build engineering Campus housing complex rooftops, Orange County – design build engineering

Brian Grems, Vice President of Engineering at Stellar Solar, had this to say about the performance of the commercial team: "Given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and economic fluctuations, both our residential and commercial businesses performed beyond our expectations. Our mix of commercial installations reflects our ability to install high performance commercial solar systems, some with commercial battery storage, on rooftops, carports, and ground-mount systems. These were installed with Stellar Solar as both the design-build contractor and as a subcontractor. Our commercial business development and project management teams are the best in the business at what they do. Commercial Energy Consultant Marie Phillipp has a knack for presenting sometimes complex commercial solar and battery storage options in a manner that is easy to understand and makes sense for businesses, educational institutions, faith-based organizations and non-profits. Director of Commercial Construction John Darlington has experience managing solar and battery storage installations ranging from 20kW to 2MW. Having come from the construction management world, our contractor partners appreciate that he can step right in and become an extension of their team, integrating solar and storage with the construction projects. It's a solid leadership team that combined with our dedicated commercial installation crew enables us to handle any size project."

For more information on the projects listed and commercial solar inquiries, please contact Marie Moulton Phillipp at [email protected].

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 12,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2020 marking the fourth year in a row and eighth time in ten years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, non-profits and faith-based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

