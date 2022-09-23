Stellar Solar Now Providing Solar and Battery Storage in Michigan

The award winning Stellar Solar team brings 24 years of solar industry experience making Stellar Solar Michigan the most experienced provider in the state and paving the way for further Midwest expansion.

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of the most experienced solar, battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity installers in the United States since 1998, has expanded their operations to Michigan, led by their in-house team of Michigan natives and current residents. They will launch operations on October 3, 2022, and with headquarters in Royal Oak and a satellite office in Suttons Bay, Stellar Solar Michigan will have the capability to cover the entire state. Their 25 years of rooftop and ground mount solar - plus battery storage experience, will make them the most experienced solar installer in Michigan.

The Stellar Solar Michigan team clockwise from upper left includes CEO Kent Harle, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development David Boylan, Vice President of Operations Brian Grems, and Sales Manager Zachary Dowell. Stellar Solar Michigan brings 24 years of solar industry experience to home and business owners in Michigan offering solar, battery storage and EV connectivity.

The Stellar Solar Michigan leadership group has an extensive history in Michigan with more combined solar knowledge and experience than any solar management team in the state. They were born, raised and own homes in Michigan, and have lived in urban, suburban and rural areas, making them familiar with the nuances and the challenges for solar in all those environments. Combined with having a pulse on the diverse demographics and associated energy needs of the state population, and their track record of success based on putting their customers first, they are prepared to present solar solutions in an educational, no-pressure manner, ensuring homeowner satisfaction with the installation, activation, and monitoring of their solar investment.

Royal Oak native and Suttons Bay resident David Boylan, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development had this to say about the launch of Stellar Solar Michigan: "I've been in the solar industry for 15 years in several states and have seen first-hand it's fluctuations in different markets. I've never seen the momentum on a national level that is happening now. With the 10-year extension and increase to 30% of the Federal Solar Tax Credit, the proliferation of electric vehicles, the feasibility of home battery storage, and ever increasing electricity rates, solar makes more sense than ever to homeowners in Michigan. It is a thrill for me to be a part of one of the most experienced solar installers in the country and the select team of Stellar Solar Michiganders - along with our Solar Evangelist - NBA legend, ESPN broadcaster and solar and EV advocate Bill Walton, bringing solar, battery storage and EV connectivity solutions in my home state."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar quotes for homeowners interested in solar. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

Email [email protected] for more information.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California and Michigan residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego, California and Royal Oak, Michigan since 1998 with over 15,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the San Diego Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2022 marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations. Learn more and at www.stellarsolar.net/michigan-solar and www.stellarsolar.net .

