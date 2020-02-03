Stellar Solar Showcasing Service & Commercial Construction Management Capabilities at Intersolar North America Show in San Diego, February 4-6, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of San Diego's most experienced residential and commercial designers and installers of solar since 1998, is promoting their solar service and commercial solar construction management expertise to a large audience of potential customers at the Intersolar North America show in San Diego February 4-6, 2020. Both the residential and commercial solar service and commercial construction management teams have been in place for several years at Stellar Solar and are now staffed at a level to scale the business.

Stellar Solar is voted San Diego's Best Solar Company consistently in the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of SunPower by Stellar Solar had this to say about being the only San Diego based solar company exhibiting at Intersolar; "We have attended Intersolar on a yearly basis when it was held in San Francisco so when we heard it was in our hometown of San Diego we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for some valuable face time with some of the best solar manufacturers and service providers. These companies are potential partners for our solar service and commercial construction management offerings. Service is a fast growing segment of our business and that includes residential, commercial, and storage. Our commercial construction management capabilities have attracted some globally known brands who have utilized us to design and install their systems in Southern California and beyond. To be in the same hall, exhibiting with all these players in the solar commercial space is time well spent."

Stellar Solar is one of a select few SunPower Residential Master Dealers that offer complete solar solutions to home and business owners, including the highest quality design and installation services. They leverage the strength and credibility of their trusted brand in Southern California based on a superb knowledge of the company's technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices. Stellar Solar handle's the entire solar energy process for customers, which can include system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, and rebate processing, as well as advise on flexible financing options.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 10,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations of nearly 50MW that include The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2019 marking the third year in a row and seventh time in nine years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

