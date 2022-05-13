Stellar Solar to Power Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda With Two Systems Totalling 134 Killowatts

As top performing and forward thinking Capistrano Volkswagen and Capistrano Mazda expand their electric vehicle offerings in Orange County, they will also form a strategic partnership with Stellar Solar who will provide their customers solar, battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity offerings to power those vehicles.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of Southern California's most experienced solar and battery storage installers since 1998, and winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company again in 2021, has been selected by Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda in San Juan Capistrano to install a combined 134kW solar system on the two dealerships featuring 538, Q Cells 480 Watt panels. The systems are forecasted to produce enough power to offset 68% of the kilowatt hour consumption of the Volkswagen facility, and 100% of the kilowatt hour consumption for the Mazda facility.

Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda owner Miles Brandon and Stellar Solar CEO with the Volkswagen ID.4 Stellar Solar to power Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda with two systems totaling 134 kilowatts

Besides powering the dealerships, the strategic partnership with Stellar Solar will offer Capistrano VW/Mazda customers who purchase electric vehicles, a full suite of clean energy solutions including solar, battery storage and EV connectivity to help power their cars with clean energy from the sun. The partnership is the first of its kind between an auto dealer and solar company in Orange County and given the proliferation and widespread adoption of electric vehicles, it was a natural fit for both parties.

Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda owner Miles Brandon had this to say about going solar and the strategic partnership with Stellar Solar: "First off, we are thrilled to be making the move to solar. And to do it with a company with such an established track record of success and expertise in solar, battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity was just a bonus. It was their tagline of Electrify Your Life that made forming a strategic partnership and offering their full suite of services to our customers a no-brainer. I'm excited to be on the forefront of this and contributing to the clean energy movement."

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of Stellar Solar had this to say about working with Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda and the strategic partnership: "I'm thrilled to be working with such an established Orange County business. Going solar and offering our clean energy solutions to their customers is a perfect example of being on the cutting edge and offering what homeowners in the area are demanding. Besides solar, we take pride in being the go-to resource for battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity in Southern California. With the amazing line of electric vehicles coming from Volkswagen and Mazda, this is an exciting time for both of us."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar quotes for homeowners interested in solar. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

About Capistrano Volkswagen/Mazda

Capistrano Volkswagen was first sold to Miles Brandon in 1997. Two years later, the slogan Smileage Guaranteed!® was born and the way of doing business by putting the customer first has remained ever since. Brandon has strived to become the "undealer" since first entering the automotive retail business, with the goal of treating his employees and customers differently than what they might expect from an auto dealer. In 2017, he expanded his vision by building a new Mazda dealership next door to Volkswagen. The Smileage Guaranteed!® promise has helped both stores win awards in customer experience, including being the top ranked Orange County VW dealer in customer satisfaction. Treating customers right also means not adding dealer markups on any vehicle, even if in high demand. Anyone looking for a new VW or Mazda can feel confident knowing they will never pay one cent over MSRP (excluding taxes) at Capistrano VW/Mazda. Start shopping online at CapoVW.com and CapoMazda.com today.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 14,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2021 marking the fifth year in a row and ninth time in eleven years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Solar