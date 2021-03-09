Stellar Solar Welcomes Albert Quiros and Bryan Stevenson as Senior Energy Consultants

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, a San Diego-based solar installer founded in 1998 with over 12,000 residential solar and commercial solar customers, has hired Albert Quiros and Bryan Stevenson as a Senior Energy Consultants to keep pace with their growing demand for residential and commercial solar installations and battery storage.

Albert Quiros and Bryan Stevenson bring a combined 15 years of solar experience with some of Stellar Solar's most respected competitors including Renova Energy, Baker Electric Home Energy, HES Solar, and ASI Hastings.

Albert described his decision to join Stellar Solar after admiring their brand for years. "During my time with several Stellar competitors, I came up against them on a regular basis. Their longevity, educational approach to selling solar, and high number of customer referral sales always caught my attention. Being consistently voted San Diego's Best Solar Company in the Union Tribune Readers Poll and overwhelmingly positive Yelp reviews were big factors as well." Bryan had similar feedback on Stellar Solar adding, "Through the highs and lows of the solar business in San Diego, Stellar Solar's brand and reputation has continued to shine through in the quality of their team, workmanship, and integrity. Given their current explosion in both residential and commercial solar and battery storage, they needed someone who could hit the ground running and I was in a perfect position to do just that. The opportunity to join a regional legacy brand like Stellar Solar created the perfect situation me to take my career to the next level."

Stellar Solar sales managers Dave Gersz and Zac Dowell, who have been with Stellar Solar since 2008 and have sold over 1,000 systems each, issued a joint statement on the new hires: "Albert and Bryan could have chosen any solar installer in San Diego to work for and we are thrilled they selected Stellar Solar. Their track records as top performers who have succeeded with an educational approach to presenting solar clearly validated them. With the increase in our residential solar and battery storage demand due in part to the combination of the 26% Federal Tax Credit and historically low finance rates, we needed solar professionals that could step in and produce results immediately. Both Albert and Bryan fit that description perfectly, we are excited to have them on the Stellar team."

For more information on by Stellar Solar, call 866-787-6527 or visit www.stellarsolar.net.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading Southern California residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company, based in San Diego. Since 1998 they have installed over 12,000 systems throughout Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2020 marking the third year in a row and eighth time in 10 years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

