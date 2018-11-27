Stella's Music Club Launches New Record Label

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella's Music Club is taking it to the next level. The club is officially announcing Stella's Records—a local record label sourcing artists and bands who perform at Stella's Music Club. The club partnered with Superior Sound Studios in Cleveland, Ohio to form the label. Artists who sign with Stella's Records will have their music produced by seventeen-time platinum producer, Jim Wirt, who traveled all the way from Los Angeles, California to find Cleveland's hidden musical talent. Sound Engineer, Jim Stewart, will assist Wirt in his efforts with the bands' recordings. The bands/artists who come through and gig at Stella's now have a huge chance of being noticed and potentially signed to the new label.

The club will announce the label at the official launch party held at Stella's Music Club on December 12th at 6pm. The first band who signed with the label, Birds in the Boneyard who are Queens, New York natives, will be headlining and performing songs from their first album, Presenting Birds in the Boneyard. Their music will be distributed by Warner Music Distribution. The group has already performed at Stella's during a private show for staff and the media on November 14th, and will return on December 12th for a much larger crowd. The Black Moods (of Tempe, Arizona), Pale Hollow (of Cleveland, Ohio) and Disconnected (owner Michael Zweig's band of Cleveland, Ohio) will also be performing at the club in celebration of the launch.

December 12th is open to the media and public. Stella's encourages local bands to attend the party and bring their CDs to distribute to local press/media. Jim Wirt will also be in attendance and meeting fans at a booth at the club.

If you would like more information on this topic, call Nicole Bals at 216-626-6969 ext. 110 or email pr@stellasmusic.com

Contact: Stella's Music Club

Phone: 216.626.6969

Email: pr@stellasmusic.com

SOURCE Stella's Music Club

