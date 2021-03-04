Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

In describing the Company's 2020 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "I am pleased to report that our portfolio has performed well throughout the unprecedented pandemic and that our net asset value has risen back above $14.00 per share. As we have just completed our eighth full year of operations, our shareholders have received $10.99 per share of dividends life-to-date. During 2020, we paid dividends of $1.15 per share and significantly improved our liquidity and available capital position through the upsize and extension of our bank facility through September 2025, the issuance in January 2021 of $100 million of 4.875% bonds due 2026 and the continued funding of equity into our second SBIC license. For 2021, we have seen an increase in investment opportunities and as a result have funded $58 million on a cost basis since year-end 2020, increasing our investment portfolio by $43 million over the same period, net of payoffs."

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S. GAAP measures. (3) In 2020, fourth quarter dividends were declared in the third quarter.

(1) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in shares of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (2) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $56.7 million and $58.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, totaled $34.7 million and $36.5 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $11.1 million and $9.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.5 million and $5.8 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled ($0.4) million and $0.8 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $16.0 million and $15.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.7 million, income tax totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, and other expenses totaled $2.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $22.0 million and $22.4 million, or $1.13 and $1.23 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of ($0.4) million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued for U.S. GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.8 million and $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be $22.4 million, or $1.15 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income would have been $24.1 million, or $1.32 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, of $8.6 million and ($15.5) million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized (losses) gains of ($10.1) million and $19.6 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $20.2 million and $26.4 million, or $1.04 per common share and $1.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 and $250.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $174.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

For the for the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our Credit Facility and proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $93.3 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $92.0 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions for of $0.00 per share and $1.15 ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of $0.25 per share, along with a special dividend of $0.06 per share, were declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $1.36 per share ($6.5 million and $25.0 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. None of the dividends declared in 2020 are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we funded $64.8 million in five new and eight existing portfolio companies and received $46.4 million from five repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:

On October 1, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of C.A.R.S Protection Plus, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $0.3 million gain.

On October 19, 2020, we invested $40 thousand in the equity of CF Topco LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 29, 2020 we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC for total proceeds of $4.2 million, resulting in a $8.6 million loss. In addition, on November 5, 2020, our unsecured term loan investment in Furniture Factory Holdings, LLC and our equity investment in Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding, LP were terminated, resulting in a $0.3 million loss.

On October 30, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Legacy Parent, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On November 12, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCS Software, Inc, an existing portfolio company. On December 30, 2020, we invested $0.3 million in the revolver.

On November 20, 2020, we invested $12.5 million in the first lien term loan of CommentSold, LLC, an e-commerce platform that helps independent boutique shop owners sell products through mobile phone apps. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver of the company.

On November 25, 2020, we received $1.3 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Top Holdco Limited, resulting in a $0.8 million gain. In addition, we received $0.2 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Holdings Limited, resulting in a $0.1 million gain.

On November 30, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC for total proceeds of $14.4 million. On the same day, we invested $17.5 million in a first lien term loan and $0.5 million in equity in the company.

On December 9, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the revolver of Industry Dive, Inc, an existing portfolio company.

On December 11, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Lynx FBO Investments, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 21, 2020, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan of CompleteCase, LLC, a provider of online uncontested divorce solutions in the U.S. (all 50 states) and Canada, Additionally, we committed $0.5 million in the equity of the company and $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver.

On December 21, 2020, we invested $10 million in the second lien term loan of Vortex Companies LLC, a provider of trenchless services and products to restore and repair large diameter water, sewer, and industrial pipe infrastructure.

On December 24, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Kelleyamerit Holdings, Inc. for total proceeds of $9.8 million, including a $0.03 million prepayment fee. On the same day, we invested $11.3 million in a first lien term loan of the company.

On December 24, 2020, we invested $30 thousand in the revolver of Invincible Boat Company LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 29, 2020, we invested $1.3 million in the delayed draw term loan of Venbrook Buyer, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $30 thousand in equity of the company.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2020

On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.

On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the subordinated debt and warrants of the company.

On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC, a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships, primarily flagship dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

2026 Notes

On January 14, 2021, the Company issued $100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. The Company used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem the 2022 Notes and repay a portion of the outstanding amount under the Credit Facility.

Redemption of the 2022 Notes

On February 12, 2021, the Company redeemed all $48,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes were redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon through the redemption date.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 3, 2021 was $164.5 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 3, 2021 was $210.0 million.

SBIC II subsidiary

On January 21, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the Stellus Capital SBIC II, L.P., bringing total contributed capital to $35.0 million. On January 25, 2021, we increased committed capital to $60.0 million.

Dividend Declared

Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2020 dividends.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



































December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $658,628,966 and $642,707,824,













respectively) $ 653,424,495

$ 628,948,077

Cash and cash equivalents

18,477,602



16,133,315

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

215,929



123,409

Interest receivable

2,189,448



2,914,710

Other receivables

25,495



25,495

Deferred offering costs

90,000



—

Prepaid expenses

487,188



368,221



Total Assets $ 674,910,157

$ 648,513,227 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 48,307,518

$ 47,974,202

Credit facility payable

171,728,405



160,510,633

SBA-guaranteed debentures

173,167,496



157,543,853

Dividends payable

—



2,167,630

Management fees payable

2,825,322



2,695,780

Income incentive fees payable

681,660



1,618,509

Capital gains incentive fees payable

521,021



880,913

Interest payable

2,144,085



2,322,314

Unearned revenue

523,424



559,768

Administrative services payable

391,491



413,278

Deferred tax liability

359,590



134,713

Income tax payable

724,765



917,000

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

174,731



203,461



Total Liabilities $ 401,549,508

$ 377,942,054



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 273,360,649

$ 270,571,173 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,486

$ 19,132

Paid-in capital

276,026,667



272,117,091

Accumulated undistributed deficit

(2,685,504)



(1,565,050)



Net Assets $ 273,360,649

$ 270,571,173



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 674,910,157

$ 648,513,227



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.03

$ 14.14

















































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























For the

For the

For the





year year

year





ended ended

ended





December 31, December 31,

December 31,





2020 2019

2018 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income $ 55,350,781

$ 56,895,990

$ 51,463,033

Other income

1,307,533



2,015,899



1,803,305



Total Investment Income $ 56,658,314

$ 58,911,889

$ 53,266,338 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees $ 11,084,450

$ 9,703,706

$ 8,154,842

Valuation fees

290,445



265,103



307,838

Administrative services expenses

1,781,603



1,691,764



1,390,375

Income incentive fees

2,527,813



5,809,672



5,529,376

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees

(359,892)



799,876



81,038

Professional fees

950,716



1,040,011



1,189,071

Directors' fees

394,816



383,000



317,000

Insurance expense

384,774



352,382



348,500

Interest expense and other fees

15,950,087



14,976,024



12,338,755

Income tax expense

771,134



903,905



275,106

Other general and administrative expenses

890,465



547,637



697,900



Total Operating Expenses $ 34,666,411

$ 36,473,080

$ 30,629,801



Net Investment Income $ 21,991,903

$ 22,438,809

$ 22,636,537

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated



















investments $ (10,129,859)

$ 19,565,903

$ 5,540,518

Tax provision on realized gain on investment $



$ —

$ (267,975)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 8,555,274

$ (15,501,951)

$ (1,706,549)

Net change in unrealized appreciation



















on non-controlled, affiliated investments $ -

$ 2,185

$ 60,000

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain



















on investments $ (224,877)

$ (66,760)

$ (67,953)



Net Increase in Net Assets





















Resulting from Operations $ 20,192,441

$ 26,438,186

$ 26,194,578



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 1.13

$ 1.23

$ 1.42



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting





















from Operations Per Share $ 1.04

$ 1.45

$ 1.64



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

19,471,500



18,275,696



15,953,571



Distributions Per Share $ 1.15

$ 1.36

$ 1.36

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS



















For the year

For the year

For the year



ended

ended ended



December 31,

December 31, December 31,



2020

2019 2018 Increase in Net Assets Resulting from

















Operations















Net investment income $ 21,991,903

$ 22,438,809

$ 22,636,537 Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled,

















non-affiliated investments

(10,129,859)



19,565,903



5,540,518 Tax provision on realized gain on investments







—



(267,975) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

















non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

8,555,274



(15,501,951)



(1,706,549) Net change in unrealized appreciation on

















non-controlled, affiliated investments

—



2,185



60,000 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation

















on investments

(224,877)



(66,760)



(67,953) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting

















from Operations $ 20,192,441

$ 26,438,186

$ 26,194,578 Stockholder Distributions From:

















Net investment income $ (22,402,959)

$ (10,000,000)

$ (16,418,007)

Net realized capital gains

—



(15,038,173)



(5,272,543) Total Distributions $ (22,402,959)

$ (25,038,173)

$ (21,690,550) Capital Share Transactions

















Issuance of common stock $ 5,023,937

$ 45,862,239

$ 94,788

Sales load

(18,169)



(1,015,127)



—

Offering costs

(5,681)



(521,715)



—

Partial share transactions

(94)



755



(1,051) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From

















Capital Share Transactions $ 4,999,993

$ 44,326,153

$ 93,737 Total Increase in Net Assets $ 2,789,476

$ 45,726,166

$ 4,597,765

Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 270,571,173

$ 224,845,007

$ 220,247,242 Net Assets at End of Period $ 273,360,649

$ 270,571,173

$ 224,845,007

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











































For the year

For the year For the year





ended

ended ended





December 31,

December 31, December 31,





2020

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,192,441

$ 26,438,186

$ 26,194,578

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets



















from operations to net cash used in operating activities:



















Purchases of investments

(152,007,165)



(246,438,384)



(272,927,459)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

128,627,422



128,206,318



147,528,448



Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(8,555,274)



15,499,766



1,646,549



Increase in investments due to PIK

(664,992)



(415,933)



(1,869,905)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(2,098,788)



(1,774,469)



(1,553,333)



Deferred tax provision

224,877



66,760



67,953



Amortization of loan structure fees

647,872



519,995



456,151



Amortization of deferred financing costs

333,316



332,407



335,309



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

701,068



623,900



623,989



Net realized loss (gain) on investments

10,129,859



(19,565,903)



(5,540,518)

Changes in other assets and liabilities



















Decrease (increase) in interest receivable

725,262



873,974



(866,480)



Decrease (increase) in other receivable

-



59,751



(85,246)



(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(118,967)



(23,600)



16,649



Increase in management fees payable

129,542



511,805



562,383



(Decrease) increase in incentive fees payable

(936,849)



(318,029)



1,564,891



(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

(359,892)



799,875



81,038



(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable

(21,787)



21,087



65,158



(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(178,229)



458,748



842,393



(Decrease) Increase in unearned revenue

(36,344)



149,175



271,289



(Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(192,235)



600,908



316,092



(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(28,730)



87,559



(152,511) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities $ (3,487,593)

$ (93,286,104)

$ (102,422,582)



Cash flows from Financing Activities



















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 4,794,994

$ 45,862,239

$ -



Sales load for common stock issued

(18,169)



(1,015,127)



-



Offering costs paid for common stock

(95,681)



(503,042)



(18,673)



Stockholder distributions paid

(24,341,646)



(24,678,113)



(21,594,863)



Proceeds from SBA Debentures

15,500,000



11,000,000



60,000,000



Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures

(577,425)



(467,850)



(2,055,000)



Borrowings under Credit Facility

120,950,000



245,750,000



246,300,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(108,500,000)



(183,750,000)



(187,500,000)



Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(1,880,099)



(246,589)



(351,403)



Partial share transactions

(94)



755



(1,051) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 5,831,880

$ 91,952,273

$ 94,779,010 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,344,287

$ (1,333,831)

$ (7,643,572)

Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period

16,133,315



17,467,146



25,110,718 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 18,477,602

$ 16,133,315

$ 17,467,146 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense $ 14,441,061

$ 13,035,976

$ 10,075,913

Excise tax paid

940,000



280,000



27,717

Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

228,943



-



94,788

(Decrease) increase in dividends payable

(2,167,630)



360,060



899

Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs

90,000



(18,673)



18,673

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Year

Quarter



ended

ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 Net investment income $21,991,903

$4,987,881

Capital gains incentive fee $(359,892)

$521,021

Income tax expense $771,134

$(82,497) Core net investment income(1) $22,403,145

$5,426,405









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $1.13

$0.26 Core net investment income per share(1) $1.15

$0.28











