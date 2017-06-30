Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies) As of Portfolio results June 30, 2018 Total assets $524.8 Investment portfolio, at fair value $499.7 Net assets $224.4 Weighted average yield on debt investments 11.2% Net asset value per share $14.07 Quarter Quarter ended ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Portfolio activity Total investments made, at par $97.0 $25.2 Number of new investments 5 3 Repayments and sale of investments, including amortization $30.2 $40.7 Number of portfolio companies at end of period 52 46 Operating results Total investment income $12.6 $10.4 Net investment income $4.7 $4.9 Net investment income per share $0.30 $0.32 Core net investment income(1) $5.2 $4.9 Core investment income per share(1) $0.33 $0.32 Realized Gains per share $0.07 $- Distributions per share $0.34 $0.34 Net increase in net assets from operations $7.6 $6.0 Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.48 $0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period 15,953,810 15,347,814

"Continued portfolio growth brings our investment portfolio to approximately $500 million. Our shareholders have approved the regulatory leverage increase which allows 2:1 leverage. Our bank credit facility has been increased from $140 million to $180 million and has been amended to allow for leverage to grow the investment portfolio to approximately $600 million. Core EPS was $0.33 per share for Q2 and realized earnings (including gains) for the quarter were $0.36 per share," said Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

We completed the second quarter of 2018 with a portfolio of $499.7 million (at fair value) invested in 52 companies. As of June 30, 2018, our portfolio included approximately 50% of first lien debt, 39% of second lien debt, 5% of unsecured debt and 6% of equity investments at fair value. Our debt portfolio consisted of 91% floating rate investments (subject to interest rate floors) and 9% fixed rate investments. The average size of our portfolio company investments was $9.6 million and our largest portfolio company investment was approximately $28.9 million, both at fair value. The weighted average yield on all of our debt investments as of June 30, 2018 was approximately 11.2%.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, we made $97.0 million of investments in five new and four existing portfolio companies at par and received $30.2 million from amortization and repayments of certain other investments.

This compares to the portfolio as of June 30, 2017, which had a fair value of $337.4 million invested in 46 companies, comprised of 24% of first lien debt, 46% of second lien debt, 23% of unsecured debt and 7% of equity investments at fair value. The weighted average yield on all of our debt investments as of June 30, 2017 was approximately 11.3%. The debt portfolio consisted of 69% floating rate investments (subject to interest rate floors) and 31% fixed rate investments.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 totaled $12.6 million and $10.4 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, totaled $7.9 million and $5.5 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $2.0 million and $1.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.3 million and $1.2 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $0.5 million and $0, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $3.0 million and $1.8 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.3 million for both periods, and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $4.7 million and $4.9 million, or $0.30 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 of 15,953,810 and 15,347,814, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was accrued for U.S. GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement. Excluding this accrual, core net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would be $5.2 million, or $0.33 per share. There was no such capital gains incentive fee accrued for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, of $1.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had realized gains of $1.1 million. There were no realized losses and a de minimis amount of realized gain for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $7.6 million and $6.0 million, or $0.48 and $0.39 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 of 15,953,810 and 15,347,814, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of both June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, our credit facilities provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $140.0 million, on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2018, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $195.0 million. As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, we had $119.3 million and $40.8 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our operating activities used cash of $110.4 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $106.2 million, due to borrowings under our credit facility, as well as SBA-guaranteed debentures drawn during the period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, our operating activities provided cash of $40.9 million, primarily in connection with cash interest received and repayments of our investments, and our financing activities used cash of $43.1 million, primarily related to the repayments under our credit facility and distributions to stockholders, offset by an issuance of common stock.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share ($5.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the three months ended June 30, 2018 are summarized as follows:

On April 2, 2018, the Company invested $7.9 million in the first lien term loan and $0.9 million in the unfunded revolver of BFC Solmetex LLC, a leading provider of filtration products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also invested $1.2 million in a first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex LLC.

On April 13, 2018, the Company invested $16.4 million in the first lien term loan and a $0.75 million in the unfunded revolver of DTE Enterprises, Inc., a provider of industrial powertrain repair and maintenance services for the oil & gas and mining sectors. We also invested $1.5 million in the equity of the company.

On April 13, 2018, the Company made an additional investment of $12.5 million in the second lien term loan of Mobileum, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On April 24, 2018, the Company received a payoff of its $12.2 million term loan to Catapult Learning, LLC.

On April 30, 2018, the Company received a payoff of its $0.1 million term loan to Binder & Binder National Social Security Disability Advocates, LLC.

On May 1, 2018, the Company invested $4.5 million in the second lien term loan of General LED OPCO, LLC, a provider of LED lighting systems and modules.

On June 1, 2018, the Company made an additional investment of $0.3 million in the unsecured term loan of BW DME Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 22, 2018, the Company made an additional investment of $2.3 million in the second lien term loan of Magdata Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 25, 2018, the Company received a payoff of its $1.9 million term loan to Zemax, LLC and $1.3 million in full realization of its equity in Zemax Software Holdings, LLC., resulting in a realized gain of $1.0 million.

On June 27, 2018, the Company invested $20.9 million in the first lien term loan of Catapult Learning, Inc., a provider of K-12 outsourced educational services. We also committed to fund a $1.1 million delayed draw term loan.

On June 29, 2018, the Company invested $28.5 million in the first lien term loan of Good Source Solutions, Inc., a specialty food solutions provider to the corrections, education and other institutional foodservice markets.

On June 29, 2018, the Company received a payoff of its $1.9 million term loan to Good Source Solutions, Inc. and $0.2 million in full realization of its equity of Good Source Holdings, LLC.

On June 29, 2018, the Company received a payoff of its $5.1 million term loan to SPM Capital LLC.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018

On July 5, 2018 the Company received $4.0 million in full realization on the equity of MBS Holdings, Inc., resulting in a realized gain of $2.8 million.

On July 31, 2018, the Company received full repayment on the second lien term loan of Sitel Worldwide Corporation for total proceeds of $10.1 million, including a $0.1million prepayment fee.

On August 3, 2018, the Company invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and $0.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Adams Publishing Group, LLC, a platform of multiple newspaper and publishing businesses across the United States.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of August 6, 2018 was $91.3 million.

On August 2, 2018, the credit facility was amended to (1) increase the committed amount of the credit facility from $140.0 million to $180.0 million and (2) reduce the minimum asset coverage ratio from 200% to 175%. The amendment also provides for the credit facility to be priced at LIBOR plus 2.75% to the extent that asset coverage is below 190% at the end of any calendar quarter.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed Debentures outstanding as of August 6, 2018 was $147.5 million.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM, Central Daylight Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 877-260-1479 (domestic). Use passcode 1065311. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, August 16, 2018 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1065311. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES June 30, 2018 December 31, (Unaudited) 2017 ASSETS Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $135,518 and $1,052,185, respectively) $ 140,000 $ 990,000 Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $492,872,019 and $367,401,021, respectively) 499,596,626 370,849,772 Cash and cash equivalents 20,940,365 25,110,718 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments 27,400 26,891 Interest receivable 3,802,649 2,922,204 Other receivables 37,647 — Prepaid expenses 215,752 361,270 Total Assets $ 524,760,439 $ 400,260,855 LIABILITIES Notes payable $ 47,473,804 $ 47,306,488 Credit facility payable 118,052,814 39,332,479 SBA-guaranteed debentures 126,529,418 87,818,813 Dividends payable 1,807,570 1,806,671 Management fees payable 1,549,023 1,621,592 Income incentive fees payable 1,525,320 371,647 Capital gains incentive fees payable 522,019 — Interest payable 1,542,832 1,021,173 Unearned revenue 212,110 139,304 Administrative services payable 327,575 327,033 Deferred tax liability 9,194 — Other accrued expenses and liabilities 765,305 268,413 Total Liabilities $ 300,316,984 $ 180,013,613 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Net Assets $ 224,443,455 $ 220,247,242 NET ASSETS Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 15,953,810 and 15,945,879 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 15,954 $ 15,946 Paid-in capital 228,160,974 228,066,762 Accumulated net realized loss from investments, net of cumulative dividends of $4,246,819 for both periods (8,375,007) (10,786,240) Distributions in excess of net investment income (2,078,361) (435,794) Net Unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments and cash equivalents, net of provision for taxes of $9,194 and $0, respectively 6,715,413 3,448,753 Net Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, affiliated investments 4,482 (62,185) Net Assets $ 224,443,455 $ 220,247,242 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 524,760,439 $ 400,260,855 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.07 $ 13.81







STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the For the For the For the three three six six months ended months ended months ended months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income $ 12,214,766 $ 9,642,531 $ 22,945,514 $ 19,118,783 Other income 404,891 751,834 585,924 1,139,562 Total Investment Income $ 12,619,657 $ 10,394,365 $ 23,531,438 $ 20,258,345 OPERATING EXPENSES Management fees $ 2,049,023 $ 1,523,010 $ 3,797,919 $ 3,087,538 Valuation fees 20,307 23,305 154,717 189,394 Administrative services expenses 308,163 310,860 659,392 619,958 Income incentive fees 1,312,314 1,234,616 2,281,140 2,255,843 Capital gains incentive fees 522,019 — 522,019 — Professional fees 224,121 219,487 693,259 447,164 Directors' fees 79,000 79,000 171,000 171,000 Insurance expense 86,649 110,466 172,346 219,718 Interest expense and other fees 3,012,644 1,780,809 5,477,624 3,849,439 Other general and administrative expenses 278,181 174,353 399,407 336,205 Total Operating Expenses $ 7,892,421 $ 5,455,906 $ 14,328,823 $ 11,176,259 Net Investment Income $ 4,727,236 $ 4,938,459 $ 9,202,615 $ 9,082,086 Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Non-Controlled, Non-Affiliated Investments and Cash Equivalents $ 1,075,964 $ 54 $ 2,411,233 $ (711,997) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation on Non-Controlled, Non- Affiliated Investments and Cash Equivalents $ 1,809,240 $ 1,039,586 $ 3,414,706 $ 3,763,021 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation on Non-Controlled, Affiliated Investments and Cash Equivalents - 66,667 (72,185) (72,185) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized gain on investments $ (9,194) $ - $ (9,194) $ 8,593 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 7,603,246 $ 6,044,766 $ 14,947,175 $ 12,069,518 Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.58 $ 0.65 Net Increase in Net Assets from Operations Per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.94 $ 0.87 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 15,953,810 15,347,814 15,953,328 13,921,808 Distributions Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited) For the For the six six months ended months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Net investment income $ 9,202,615 $ 9,082,086 Net realized gain/(loss) on investments and cash equivalents 2,411,233 (711,997) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments and cash equivalents 3,342,521 3,690,836 Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments (9,194) 8,593 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 14,947,175 $ 12,069,518 Stockholder distributions Net investment income (10,845,182) (9,558,748) Total Distributions $ (10,845,182) $ (9,558,748) Capital share transactions Issuance of common stock $ 94,788 $ 44,591,250 Sales load — (1,296,625) Offering costs — (234,007) Partial Share Redemption (568) — Net increase in net assets resulting from capital share transactions $ 94,220 $ 43,060,618 Total increase in net assets $ 4,196,213 $ 45,571,388 Net assets at beginning of period $ 220,247,242 $ 170,881,785 Net assets at end of period (includes $2,078,361 and $912,456 of distributions in excess of net investment income, respectively) $ 224,443,455 $ 216,453,173

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the For the six six months ended months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net Increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 14,947,175 12,069,518 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets resulting from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Purchases of investments (166,916,853) (47,994,614) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments 45,807,477 79,950,227 Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments (3,342,521) (3,690,836) Increase in investments due to PIK (297,965) (145,445) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net (736,268) (575,750) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 9,194 (8,593) Amortization of loan structure fees 170,335 247,181 Amortization of deferred financing costs 167,316 88,856 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures 280,605 161,313 Net realized loss (gain) on investments (2,411,233) 711,997 Changes in other assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in interest receivable (880,444) 593,912 Increase in other receivable (37,647) (7,595) Decrease in prepaid expenses 145,518 153,503 Decrease in management fees payable (72,569) (585,284) Increase in incentive fees payable 1,153,673 70,343 Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable 522,019 — Increase in administrative services payable 541 43,682 Increase (decrease) in interest payable 521,659 (85,667) Increase in unearned revenue 72,806 2,333 Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities 496,892 (100,088) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (110,400,290) $ 40,898,993 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ — $ 44,591,250 Sales load for common stock issued — (1,296,625) Offering costs paid for common stock issued — (234,007) Stockholder distributions paid (10,749,495) (9,200,437) Proceeds from SBA Debentures 40,000,000 — Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures (1,570,000) — Borrowings under credit facility 175,300,000 18,000,000 Repayments of credit facility (96,750,000) (95,000,000) Partial Share Redemption (568) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 106,229,937 $ (43,139,819) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (4,170,353) $ (2,240,826) Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period 25,110,718 9,194,129 Cash and cash equivalents balance at end of period $ 20,940,365 $ 6,953,303 Supplemental and non-cash financing activities Interest expense paid $ 4,297,709 $ 3,432,756 Excise tax paid 27,717 37,648 Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan 94,788 — Conversion from debt to equity — 864,101 Increase in Distribution Payable 899 358,311

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter ended ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net investment income $4,727,236 $4,938,459 Capital gains incentive fee $522,019 $- Core net investment income(1) $5,249,255 $4,938,459 Per share amounts: Net investment income per share $0.30 $0.32 Core net investment income per share(1) $0.33 $0.32

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

