Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"I am pleased to report that our asset quality remains stable and that our third quarter net investment income of $0.27 per share exceeded the regular third quarter distribution of $0.25 per share. In addition, during the quarter, we extended the commitment termination date of our $230 million bank facility to September 18, 2024 with a final maturity of September 18, 2025, and amended certain covenants and conditions of the facility, including a reduction in the required asset coverage," reported Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Mr. Ladd further stated, "With regard to distributions, we declared distributions in an aggregate of $0.56 per share during the quarter in order to complete the distribution of spillover income from 2019 in a timely manner, consistent with maintaining our qualification for taxation as a Regulated Investment Company and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. The $0.56 is comprised of $0.25 per share for each of the third and fourth quarters and a special distribution of $0.06 per share. As a result, our net asset value declined to $13.17 during the quarter. Had we not been required to distribute the spillover income from prior years, net asset value would have increased to $13.48 per share. Further, these distributions, including the $0.31 payable December 29th, to shareholders of record on December 15th, constitute all remaining distributions for the year, so our fourth quarter net asset value will not be further reduced by distributions paid in the fourth quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)































Q3-20

YTD-20



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share













Net investment income

$5.33 $0.27

$17.00 $0.87













Core net investment income (1)

5.70 0.29

16.98 0.87













Net realized gain (loss) on investments

0.15 0.01

(2.44) (0.13)













Total realized income(2)

5.48 0.28

14.56 0.74













Distributions











Q1 Distributions

- -

(6.62) (0.34) Q2 Distributions

- -

(4.87) (0.25) Q3 Distributions

(4.87) (0.25)

(4.87) (0.25) Q4 Distributions

(4.87) (0.25)

(4.87) (0.25) Special Distribution

(1.17) (0.06)

(1.17) (0.06) Total Distributions

(10.91) (0.56)

(22.40) (1.15)













Net unrealized appreciation











(depreciation) on investments

2.12 0.11

(11.05) (0.57)













Provision for taxes on unrealized gains











on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.09) (0.00)

(0.12) (0.00)













Net increase in net assets resulting











from operations

$7.51 0.39

3.38 0.17













Weighted average shares outstanding

19,486,030

19,466,647

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes that presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





























As of

As of















September 30,

December 31,















2020

2019











Investments at fair value

$622.4

$628.9











Total assets

$663.3

$648.5











Net assets

$256.5

$270.6











Shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,131,746











Net asset value per share

$13.17

$14.14































































Quarter Ended

Year Ended















September 30,

September 30,















2020

2020

































New investments

$18.9

$87.2











Repayments of investments

(40.1)

(82.4)











Net activity

$(21.2)

$4.8





















































As of

As of















September 30,

December 31,















2020

2019

























Number of portfolio company investments

66

63 Number of portfolio company debt investments

50

51









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)







Cash

7.7%

8.7% PIK

0.0%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

8.1%

9.2%









Weighted average yield on total investments (2)







Cash

7.3%

8.3% PIK

0.0%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

7.7%

8.8%



























(1) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what our stockholders would realize in return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.



(2) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $14.0 million and $15.5 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $8.7 million and $9.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $2.8 million and $2.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.5 million and $1.6 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $0.5 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $3.9 million and $3.8 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, and other expenses totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $5.3 million and $5.8 million, or $0.27 and $0.31 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,030 and 18,905,959, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, of $2.1 million and ($3.5) million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized gains of $0.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $7.5 million and $8.5 million, or $0.39 per common share and $0.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,030 and 18,905,959, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020 and 2019, our credit facility provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $230.0 and $200.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature that allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $187.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had approximately $43.0 million and $58.4 million, respectively, of unused borrowing capacity.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our operating activities provided cash of $12.4 million primarily in connection with the repayment of portfolio investments, some of which was offset by the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $10.1 million, due to net borrowings under our credit facility.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $53.5 million, primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $59.1 million, due to a secondary offering during the year, offset by repayments on our credit facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.56 and $0.34 per share ($10.9 million and $6.4 million, respectively). Of the $0.56 declared during the three months ended September 30, 2020, $0.25 relates to our regular distribution and was paid to shareholders during the third quarter, $0.25 relates to our regular distribution and will be paid to the shareholders during the fourth quarter and $0.06 relates to a special distribution and will be paid to shareholders during the fourth quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends is expected to include a return of capital.

Portfolio Activity During the Quarter

On July 2, 2020 we received $0.2 million in full realization of the investment in Specified Air Solutions, LLC, resulting in a $0.2 million gain.

On July 17, 2020, we invested $7.1 million in the first lien term loan of Industry Dive, Inc., a provider of mobile and desktop-based newsletters containing industry-specific business analysis and news targeting executives. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver, of which $0.04 million was funded on July 17, 2020.

On July 17, 2020, we received a paydown of $2.5 million on the first lien term loan of Fast Growing Trees, LLC, an existing portfolio company. On September 30, 2020, we received an additional paydown of $1.6 million on the first lien term loan.

On July 21, 2020, we received a paydown of $2.7 million on the revolver of GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC, an existing portfolio company. On September 22, 2020, we invested $0.3 million in the revolver.

On July 31, 2020, we invested $7.3 million in the first lien term loan of Ian, Evan, & Alexander Corporation, a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions to multiple U.S. government agencies within the intelligence community. Additionally, we committed $0.5 million in the equity of the company and $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver, of which $0.05 million was funded on July 31, 2020.

On August 7, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Price for Profit LLC for total proceeds of $2.9 million.

On August 14, 2020, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of ICD Intermediate Holdco 2, LLC for total proceeds of $10 million.

On August 14, 2020, we invested $3.8 million in the first lien term loan of Convergence Technologies, Inc., an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On September 25, 2020, we invested $0.2 million in the revolver of PCS Software, Inc, an existing portfolio company.

On September 30, 2020, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of Condor Borrower, LLC for total proceeds of $13.8 million.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2020

On October 1, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of C.A.R.S Protection Plus, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $0.3 million gain.

Unfunded Commitments

As of October 29, 2020, we had unfunded commitments of $30.9 million, including unfunded delayed draw term loan commitments of $12.1 million. The Company maintains sufficient liquidity (through cash on hand and available borrowings under the Credit Facility) to fund such unfunded commitments should the need arise.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of October 29, 2020 was $166.5 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of October 29, 2020 was $161.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.



For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-367-2403 (domestic). Use passcode 3758825. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 7, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 3758825. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















September 30,









2020

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2019 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $647,253,034 and $642,707,824,













respectively) $ 622,438,345

$ 628,948,077

Cash and cash equivalents

38,617,969



16,133,315

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

145,359



123,409

Interest receivable

1,870,260



2,914,710

Other receivables

60,495



25,495

Prepaid expenses

189,760



368,221



Total Assets $ 663,322,188

$ 648,513,227 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 48,223,734

$ 47,974,202

Credit facility payable

184,611,294



160,510,633

SBA-guaranteed debentures

158,059,560



157,543,853

Dividends payable

6,040,664



2,167,630

Management fees payable

5,540,073



2,695,780

Income incentive fees payable

584,881



1,618,509

Capital gains incentive fees payable

—



880,913

Interest payable

838,077



2,322,314

Unearned revenue

594,066



559,768

Administrative services payable

776,884



413,278

Deferred tax liability

257,412



134,713

Income tax payable

806,000



917,000

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

439,716



203,461

Total Liabilities $ 406,772,361

$ 377,942,054

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 256,549,827

$ 270,571,173 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,486

$ 19,132

Paid-in capital

277,116,729



272,117,091

Accumulated undistributed deficit

(20,586,388)



(1,565,050)



Net Assets $ 256,549,827

$ 270,571,173



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 663,322,188

$ 648,513,227



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 13.17

$ 14.14

































































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

































For the

For the

For the

For the





three three nine nine





months ended months ended months ended months ended





September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,





2020 2019 2020 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income $ 13,707,343

$ 15,134,874

$ 42,192,411

$ 42,366,134

Other income

309,406



380,353



926,661



1,154,277



Total Investment Income $ 14,016,749

$ 15,515,227

$ 43,119,072

$ 43,520,411 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees $ 2,796,878

$ 2,480,918

$ 8,259,127

$ 7,007,925

Valuation fees

134,246



109,296



263,080



238,246

Administrative services expenses

431,894



425,849



1,335,423



1,246,754

Income incentive fees

461,590



1,583,145



1,969,976



4,339,813

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees

-



533,920



(880,913)



1,811,533

Professional fees

224,517



166,802



761,745



840,683

Directors' fees

77,500



83,000



320,316



300,000

Insurance expense

94,094



87,601



280,236



259,947

Interest expense and other fees

3,861,072



3,774,316



12,245,870



10,808,373

Income tax expense

367,836



350,549



853,631



705,677

Other general and administrative expenses

238,177



121,172



706,559



413,742



Total Operating Expenses $ 8,687,804

$ 9,716,568

$ 26,115,050

$ 27,972,693



Net Investment Income $ 5,328,945

$ 5,798,659

$ 17,004,022

$ 15,547,718



Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated



























investments $ 151,697

$ 6,200,367

$ (2,444,759)

$ 19,142,603



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



























on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 2,120,787

$ (3,534,972)

$ (11,054,942)

$ (10,049,241)



(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized gain



























on investments $ (92,749)

$ 4,200

$ (122,699)

$ (35,701)



Net Increase in Net Assets



























Resulting from Operations $ 7,508,680

$ 8,468,254

$ 3,381,622

$ 24,605,379



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.87

$ 0.86



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting



























from Operations Per Share $ 0.39

$ 0.45

$ 0.17

$ 1.36



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

19,486,030



18,905,959



19,466,647



18,056,271



Distributions Per Share $ 0.56

$ 0.34

$ 1.15

$ 1.02































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





























For the

For the

For the

For the





three three

nine nine





months ended months ended

months ended months ended





September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,





2020 2019

2020 2019 Increase in Net Assets Resulting from























Operations























Net investment income $ 5,328,945

$ 5,798,659

$ 17,004,022

$ 15,547,718

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled,

























non-affiliated investments

151,697



6,200,367



(2,444,759)



19,142,603

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

2,120,787



(3,534,972)



(11,054,942)



(10,049,241)

(Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation

























on investments

(92,749)



4,200



(122,699)



(35,701) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting























from Operations $ 7,508,680

$ 8,468,254

$ 3,381,622

$ 24,605,379 Stockholder Distributions From:























Net investment income $ (10,912,161)

$ (6,426,113)

$ (22,402,959)

$ (18,586,471)

Total Distributions $ (10,912,161)

$ (6,426,113)

$ (22,402,959)

$ (18,586,471) Capital Share Transactions























Issuance of common stock $ —

$ —

$ 5,023,937

$ 42,599,510

Sales load

—



—



(5,681)



(1,003,731)

Offering costs

—



—



(18,169)



(293,072)

Partial share transactions

—



(237)



(96)



945 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting From























Capital Share Transactions $ —

$ (237)

$ 4,999,991

$ 41,303,652 Total (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets $ (3,403,481)

$ 2,041,904

$ (14,021,346)

$ 47,322,560 Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 259,953,308

$ 270,125,663

$ 270,571,173

$ 224,845,007 Net Assets at End of Period $ 256,549,827

$ 272,167,567

$ 256,549,827

$ 272,167,567

























































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















For the

For the







nine nine







months ended months ended







September 30, September 30,







2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 3,381,622

$ 24,605,379

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets















from operations to net cash used in operating activities:















Purchases of investments

(87,193,368)



(172,852,479)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

82,360,666



101,491,694



Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

11,054,942



10,049,241



Increase in investments due to PIK

(568,028)



(378,119)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(1,611,189)



(1,273,680)



Deferred tax provision

122,699



35,701



Amortization of loan structure fees

500,495



377,741



Amortization of deferred financing costs

249,532



248,621



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

515,707



452,804



Net realized loss (gain) on investments

2,444,759



(19,142,603)

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Decrease in interest receivable

1,044,450



969,165



(Increase) decrease in other receivable

(35,000)



59,751



Decrease in prepaid expenses

178,461



257,265



Increase in management fees payable

2,844,293



296,943



Decrease in incentive fees payable

(1,033,628)



(134,195)



(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

(880,913)



1,811,532



Increase in administrative services payable

363,606



10,169



Decrease in interest payable

(1,484,237)



(1,011,486)



Increase in unearned revenue

34,298



102,157



(Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(111,000)



400,908



Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

236,255



99,798



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 12,414,422

$ (53,523,693) Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 4,794,994

$ 42,599,510



Sales load for common stock issued

(5,681)



(1,003,731)



Offering costs paid for common stock

(18,169)



(485,209)



Stockholder distributions paid

(18,300,982)



(18,251,993)



Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures

—



(200,000)



Borrowings under Credit Facility

97,450,000



173,000,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(72,000,000)



(136,500,000)



Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(1,849,834)



(92,500)



Partial share transactions

(96)



945 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 10,070,232

$ 59,067,022 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 22,484,654

$ 5,543,329



Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period

16,133,315



17,467,146 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 38,617,969

$ 23,010,475 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense $ 12,433,551

$ 10,735,379



Excise tax paid

940,000



280,000



Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

228,943



—



Increase in dividends payable

3,873,034



334,478



Increase in deferred offering costs

—



192,137

















Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Net investment income $5,328,945

$5,798,659

Capital gains incentive fee $-

$533,920

Income tax expense $367,836

$350,549 Core net investment income $5,696,781

$6,683,128









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.27

$0.31 Core net investment income per share $0.29

$0.35











