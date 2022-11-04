Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Nov 04, 2022, 12:54 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results for our third full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made seven new investments and three investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $56 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $127 million at fair value. On November 3, 2022, we declared our second quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.8%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$1.54
$0.37
$2.32
$0.70
Net unrealized depreciation included in earnings
(0.63)
(0.15)
(0.82)
(0.25)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
0.91
0.22
1.50
0.45
Distributions
(0.77)
(0.19)
(0.77)
(0.23)
Other weighted average share adjustments(1)
—
(0.06)
—
(0.09)
Net asset value
$76.5
$14.90
$76.5
$14.90
Weighted average shares outstanding
4,165,010
3,311,178
(1)
Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
As of
As of
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Investments at fair value
$127.4
—
Total assets
$141.2
$0.2
Net assets
$76.5
($0.5)
Shares outstanding
5,138,740
—
Net asset value per share
$14.90
N/A
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
New investments
$55.6
$135.0
Repayments of investments
(6.2)
(6.9)
Net activity
$49.3
$128.1
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $2.6 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $1.6 million, net of $0.5 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $0.4 million (which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $0.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled less than $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.2 million.
Net investment income was $1.5 million, or $0.37 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.9 million or $0.22 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $54.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.
On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $105.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.8 million and $0 in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
Recent Portfolio Activity
New and Add-On Investments
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 1, 2022
Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC
Branded haircare platform
$7,498,862
First lien term loan
1,477,049
Revolver commitment
383,465
Equity investment
New Investment
July 5, 2022
Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC
Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized
6,169,082
Last out term loan
filtration pumps, and custom castings
330,978
Equity investment
New Investment
July 29, 2022
Curion Holdings, LLC
Provider of product testing and consumer insights
3,551,651
First lien term loan
1,275,886
Revolver commitment
3,879,736
Delayed draw term loan commitment
343,529
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
August 2, 2022
Inoapps Holdings, LLC
Existing portfolio company
31,238
Equity investment
Add-On Investment
August 8, 2022
International Designs Holdings LLC
Existing portfolio company
227,671
Equity investment
New Investment
August 11, 2022
Archer Systems, LLC
Provider of mass tort settlement administrative
9,727,427
First lien term loan
solutions
1,025,607
Revolver commitment
496,967
Equity investment
New Investment
August 26, 2022
Heartland Business Systems, LLC
End-to-end IT solutions provider
3,210,687
First lien term loan
6,632,305
Delayed draw term loan commitment
157,008
Equity investment
New Investment
August 31, 2022
Pearl Media Holdings, LLC
Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising
2,677,934
First lien term loan
696,773
Revolver commitment
3,594,043
Delayed draw term loan commitment
Add-On Investment
September 1, 2022
Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l.
Existing portfolio company
€ 293,323
Equity investment
New Investment
September 2, 2022
MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.
Lifestyle home décor brand
9,402,047
First lien term loan
1,536,470
Revolver commitment
311,482
Equity investment
Full Repayments and Realizations
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
July 15, 2022
International Designs Group LLC
Existing portfolio company
$5,021,456
First lien term loan
247,908
Revolver
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 12, 2022
BLP Buyer, Inc.
Existing portfolio company
$1,278,711
First lien term loan
Credit Facilities
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facilities as of November 4, 2022 was $49.1 million.
Distributions Declared
On November 3, 2022, our board of trustees declared a regular distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.33 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.
About Stellus Private Credit BDC
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of 128,200,252)
$
127,382,778
$
—
Cash and cash equivalents
11,133,994
—
Other receivable
1,246,743
—
Interest receivable
861,191
—
Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor
324,831
—
Deferred offering costs
114,130
139,570
Related party receivable
43,105
—
Prepaid expenses
42,998
93,648
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
12,967
—
Total Assets
$
141,162,737
$
233,218
LIABILITIES
Credit Facilities payable
$
54,441,084
$
—
Short-term loan payable
9,000,000
—
Due to affiliate
—
460,085
Unearned revenue
498,153
—
Income incentive fee payable
246,156
—
Interest payable
233,971
—
Administrative services payable
106,190
—
Trustees' fees payable
—
42,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
90,123
263,978
Total Liabilities
$
64,615,677
$
766,063
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
76,547,060
$
(532,845)
NET ASSETS
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 5,138,740 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)
$
51,387
$
—
Paid-in capital
76,302,940
—
Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)
192,733
(532,845)
Net Assets
$
76,547,060
$
(532,845)
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
141,162,737
$
233,218
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.90
$
N/A
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three
For the nine
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
2,583,194
$
4,189,423
Other income
46,509
87,860
Total Investment Income
$
2,629,703
$
4,277,283
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
396,989
$
788,354
Income incentive fees
168,479
246,156
Professional fees
92,630
317,694
Organization costs
—
90,184
Amortization of deferred offering costs
67,151
164,982
Administrative services expenses
48,843
157,242
Trustees' fees
40,000
118,000
Insurance expense
20,530
61,326
Interest expense and other fees
699,425
1,050,096
Other general and administrative expenses
32,607
80,976
Total Operating Expenses
$
1,566,654
$
3,075,010
Expenses reimbursed/waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)
$
(476,464)
$
(1,113,186)
Net Operating Expenses
$
1,090,190
$
1,961,824
Net Investment Income
$
1,539,513
$
2,315,459
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
$
2,146
$
2,146
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
(522,403)
$
(713,013)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
$
(105,040)
$
(104,461)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
914,216
$
1,500,131
Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.37
$
0.70
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.22
$
0.45
Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted
4,165,010
3,311,178
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest
Accumulated
Number of
Par
Paid-in
undistributed
shares
value
capital
(deficit) surplus
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
—
$
—
$
—
$
(532,845)
$
(532,845)
Net investment income
—
—
—
76,851
76,851
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(108,048)
(108,048)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
2,333,334
23,333
34,976,667
—
35,000,000
Balances at March 31, 2022
2,333,334
$
23,333
$
34,976,667
$
(564,042)
$
34,435,958
Net investment income
—
—
—
699,095
699,095
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(82,562)
(82,562)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
579
579
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,355,013
13,550
19,986,450
—
20,000,000
Balances at June 30, 2022
3,688,347
$
36,883
$
54,963,117
$
53,070
$
55,053,070
Net investment income
—
—
—
1,539,513
1,539,513
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
2,146
2,146
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(522,403)
(522,403)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(105,040)
(105,040)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(774,553)
(774,553)
Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
1,450,393
14,504
21,339,823
—
21,354,327
Balances at September 30, 2022
5,138,740
$
51,387
$
76,302,940
$
192,733
$
76,547,060
STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the nine
months ended
September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
1,500,131
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(135,023,930)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
6,925,278
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
713,013
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
104,461
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(114,567)
Amortization of loan structure fees
277,541
Amortization of deferred offering costs
164,982
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(861,191)
Increase in other receivable
(1,246,743)
Increase in related party receivable
(43,105)
Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor
(324,831)
Increase in prepaid expenses
50,650
Decrease in due to affiliate
(460,085)
Decrease in trustees' fees payable
(42,000)
Increase in administrative services payable
106,190
Increase in interest payable
233,971
Increase in income incentive fees payable
246,156
Increase in unearned revenue
498,153
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(173,855)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(127,469,781)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares of beneficial interest
$
76,354,327
Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued
(139,542)
Stockholder distributions paid
(774,553)
Borrowings under Credit Facilities
90,290,000
Repayments of Credit Facilities
(34,890,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities
(1,236,457)
Short-term loan borrowings
9,000,000
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
138,603,775
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
11,133,994
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period
—
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
|
$
|
11,133,994
|
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
$
|
539,122
|
Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|
4,328
SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC
Share this article