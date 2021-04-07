Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements Partners with Good360 to Provide Support for Communities in Need Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented crisis, causing physical, mental and economical strains on both individuals and businesses alike. For non-profits, the pandemic has created new challenges and increased strain on their organizations. In fact, according to a new survey commissioned by plant-based health care brand, Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements, of 800 organizations in the Good360 network of non-profits, 72 percent of the organizations suffered a decrease in donations and financial support in comparison to pre-pandemic. To assist those in need, Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements announced a significant contribution of products specifically designed to aid stress and help with sleep, which are needed more than ever during this challenging time, along with a $20,000 donation to support Good360's work with its network of non-profit charities, all of which aim to transform the lives of individuals, families and communities impacted by disaster and other life-challenging circumstances.

In addition to the challenges the non-profit organizations are experiencing due to a decrease in volunteers and roadblocks with distribution efforts, the individuals these organizations serve are also feeling negative effects of the pandemic. In fact, the survey revealed organizations cite stress levels (88 percent), mental health (79 percent) and sleep (34 percent) among areas most negatively impacted for the populations served, which underscores the need for solutions that assist in these areas.

"With the key wellness areas of stress and sleep so drastically affected by the pandemic for those in need, we felt it was our duty to help by providing both financial support and product solutions for those in need," Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements Marketing Director Niki McKinney said. "Good360's nonprofit members are doing important work and we are honored to provide products harnessing the power of plants to support overall health, so they are able to care for themselves and the communities they serve."

The Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements distributed include plant-powered solutions for the mind and body that are supported by decades of scientific research with each key ingredient curated and supported with clinical trials to verify its benefits. Stem & Root™ Stress Less combats the occasional stresses of daily life with soothing support for the nervous system through a potent combination of valerian, passionflower, black horehound and hawthorn, while Stem & Root™ Sleep Well helps to achieve a better night's sleep through a powerful combination of melatonin and passionflower to ease the mind and body.

"Nearly half of our nonprofit organizations cited that their communities look for more natural and plant-based products when it comes to product donations, making Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements an excellent partner," noted Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. "The generous donation from Stem & Root™ will not only help us assist underserved communities, but also meet the expressed needs of our partners and allow them to continue their critical work."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Good360 between March 10 and March 17, 2021 of 800 organizations in their nonprofit network using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements

Stem & Root™ Plant-Based Supplements create plant-powered solutions for the mind and body that are supported by decades of scientific research to help with the occasional stresses of daily life, getting a better night's sleep and soothing muscle aches when you push too hard.

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at www.good360.org.

