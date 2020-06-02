STEM-based Board Game Brings the Fun Back to Game Night

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get back into the family fun of game night with an amazing game designed to let players experience the wonders and challenges of starting and growing their very own businesses. Teachers, home-schoolers and families are letting their imaginations run wild as they create, grow and expand incredible empires.

Teaching 21st Century skills in a 21st Century world! Game Night Will Never Be The Same!

Elliott Eddie has created the world's first and only STEM Accredited (STEM.Org) Entrepreneur Board Game. The Entrepreneur Game by EESpeaks is a fun, educational, and interactive way for children and adults to learn how to start and build a successful home-based and/or brick and mortar business. As a successful entrepreneur with over five companies that operate in the black, Eddie has taken his passions for entrepreneurship, public speaking and teaching and focused them on a board game designed specifically to expand the knowledge and confidence of anyone who might consider becoming a captain of industry.

The Entrepreneur Game by EESpeaks is quickly capturing the minds and hearts of teachers, home-schoolers, after school programs and parents worldwide. "Whether you or your child wants to be a full-time entrepreneur, learn how to create an additional stream of income, build your skills for the job market or just have a lot of fun, this game does it all!" says, Elliott.

The Entrepreneur Game by EESpeaks is educational entertainment the whole family can enjoy, intended for players ages 12 and up. With 2-6 players, the journey begins around a classic style board game. Each player is the Founder and C.E.O of his or her own home-based or brick and mortar business. The objective of the game is to grow the business into an empire, through marketing, budgeting, investing, decision-making, negotiating deals and a host of other 21st Century skills -- all while avoiding bankruptcy! When all the players reach the "Finish" spot, whoever has the most in cash and non-cash assets wins. And if you become a millionaire, everyone in the game has to say your name and say, "You are an incredible entrepreneur, please teach me your wisdom." And they have to say it because it's in the rules.

The Entrepreneur Game is available online at www.EntrepreneurBoardGame.com, www.EducationalGameStore.com and on Amazon.com.

