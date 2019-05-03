Stem Cell Therapies for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapies for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Stem Cell Therapies for Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of stem cell therapies in treating the aforementioned clinical conditions.

The study includes all stem cell therapies that are being developed for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. In addition, we have provided a list of stem cell therapies being developed for stroke, a condition associated with vasculature in the brain.

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of stem cell therapies with respect to target therapeutic area (cardiovascular and metabolic), phase of development (approved, phase III, phase II, phase I and preclinical / discovery), target disease indications (Cardiovascular: heart failure, myocardial infarction, critical limb ischemia, angina, peripheral arterial / vascular diseases, myocardial ischemia, myocardial fibrosis, cardiomyopathy and coronary microvascular dysfunction; Metabolic: diabetes, mucopolysaccharidosis type III, ADA-SCID, obesity, mitochondrial disorders and metachromatic leukodystrophy), source of cells (autologous and allogenic), type of stem cells (adult multipotent, adult pluripotent, embryonic multipotent, embryonic pluripotent and others), stem cell lineage (bone marrow, peripheral blood, adipose tissue, cardiosphere, muscle, Wharton's jelly, umbilical cord, placenta, dental pulp, cord blood and pancreas), and route of administration (intramyocardial, intramuscular, intravenous, intracoronary, subcutaneous implantation and surgical implantation).

An analysis highlighting the key unmet needs across cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, featuring insights generated from social media posts, recent scientific publications, patient blogs and the views of contemporary key opinion leaders as expressed on online platforms.

An overview of the focus areas of therapy developers, including an assessment of the existing opportunity for stem cell therapies across diverse therapeutic indications.

An insightful company competitiveness analysis featuring a three-dimensional bubble representation, highlighting the key players in this domain on the basis of the strength of their respective product portfolios, taking into consideration the number of therapies under development, phase of development of these therapies, number of disease indications being targeted and geographical distribution of affiliated clinical trials.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain in the period 2012-2018, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and/or commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial agreements, process development agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies that are focused in this area, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs / secondary offerings, debt financing and grants.

An analysis of contemporary peer-reviewed scientific research articles published during the period 2013-2018, highlighting the key focus areas of the ongoing research activity, in terms of therapeutic area, target disease indication, and source of cells.

Comprehensive profiles of approved and late-stage clinical products; each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, history of development, current development status, key clinical trial results, details on recommended dose, price and manufacturing process (wherever available).

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.



The report includes information on (potential) sales-based revenues generated by stem cell therapies that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Additionally, it presents details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target therapeutic areas (cardiovascular and metabolic), [B] target disease indications (myocardial ischemia, heart failure, critical limb ischemia, diabetes, ADA-SCID, metachromatic leukodystrophy, and other cardiovascular and metabolic disorders ), [C] type of stem cells (adult multipotent, adult pluripotent and embryonic multipotent), [D] source of cells (autologous and allogenic), [E] stem cell lineage (bone marrow, peripheral blood and others), [F] route of administration (intramyocardial, intracoronary, intramuscular, intravenous and surgical implantation) and [G] key geographical regions ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ). To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapy products and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Market Landscape



5. Unmet Need Analysis



6. Key Therapeutic Areas



7. Company Competitiveness Analysis



8. Partnerships And Collaborations



9. Funding And Investment Analysis



10. Publication Analysis



11. Stem Cell Therapies For Cardiovascular Disorders: Therapy Profiles



12. Stem Cell Therapies For Metabolic Disorders: Therapy Profiles



13. Market Forecast



14. Conclusion



15. Executive Insights



16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



17. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



