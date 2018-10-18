NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Cell Therapies in Neurology



Summary

"Stem Cell Therapies in Neurology", is an evolving field. The current pipeline of products feature different types of stem cells and these therapies have the potential to target a range of neurological diseases. However, there are challenges associated with the development of these therapies, including the need to demonstrate strong safety and efficacy data.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05588761



Biotechnology companies currently dominate in this field and are expected to lead the development of different pipeline products.



The current pipeline consists of 16 products (Phase 1,2, and 3), and the most common indications for which these products are being evaluated include Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease. The most commonly understood mechanism of action underlying stem cells therapy in neurology is the potential ability of these therapies to secrete trophic factors that help in neuronal survival and growth.



As research in this field progresses, it is expected to help further improve the understanding of how these therapies work and, potentially address unmet needs in the field of neurology.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key unmet needs clinically and in research? What do KOLs identify as the key unmet needs? Will the products in the stem cells pipeline fill these unmet needs?

- When are the pipeline products expected to launch? What are the key features of the products in the pipeline?

- What are some of the factors that need to be considered for market access of these products?

- What are the challenges associated with development of stem cell therapies in neurology?

- What are the regulatory frameworks in the 8MM that oversee the development of stem cell therapies?



Scope

- Overview of Stem Cells and Epidemiology: focuses on different types of stem cells for neurology, factors to be considered when deciding a stem cell strategy, and epidemiology of different neurological diseases.

- Regulatory Oversight: focuses on regulatory agencies in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan).

- Clinical Trials and Key Developers: overview of ongoing clinical trials, mapping of clinical trials, and challenges of conducting clinical trials for stem cells in neurology.

- Pipeline Analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging products and mechanisms of action under development for stem cells therapy in neurology. The most promising candidate in Phase III (and Phase II/III) development is profiled.

- Market Access and Market Outlook: factors affecting the access of these therapies, along with focus on unmet needs in neurology which can be potentially addressed by stem cell therapies. Market potential for some of the pipeline drugs are also addressed along with anticipated key events.



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the stem cells market for neurology.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the neurology stem cells market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05588761



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

