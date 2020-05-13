Stem Cell Therapy | Global Industry Review 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market By Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Syngeneic), By Source of Stem Cells (Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, Neural, Embryo/Cord Blood derived, iPSCs, Others), By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 12% during the forecast period. The industry is segmented based on type, source of stem cells, application, end-users, company and region.

The market is driven by the growing popularity and awareness pertaining to the use of stem cells for the prevention and cure of certain life threatening diseases. Additionally, increase in number of stem cell banks and growing investments by the government and private organizations for the development of stem cell preservation infrastructure is further propelling the market across the globe.



Based on type, the market can be categorized into allogeneic, autologous and syngeneic. The allogenic type segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast period attributable to the rising commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, wider therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells, easy production scale-up process, growing number of clinical trials related to allogeneic stem cell therapies, among others.



Based on end-users, the market can be bifurcated into hospitals and clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. This can be accredited to the rising preference for stem cell therapies offered by hospitals proves beneficial for the business growth. Hospitals have affiliations with research laboratories and academic institutes that carry out research activities for developing stem cell therapies. On introduction and approval of any novel stem therapy, hospitals implement it immediately.



Regionally, the stem cell therapy market has been segmented into various regions namely Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall stem cell therapy market during the next five years on account of the increasing number of clinical trials for stem cell-based products and increasing public-private funding & research grants.



Major players operating in the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market include Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co., Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., AlloSource, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market based on type, source of stem cells, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market.

