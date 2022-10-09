Stem Cell UCB Market Size to Grow by USD 1.47 Bn, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 09, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, research institutes, hospitals, and biobanks) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing presence of established vendors. The US is the key country for the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
View our FREE Exclusive Sample Report covering market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business
The pharmaceuticals segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) Market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are providing biotechnology solutions such as stem cell UCB to establish themselves in the global stem cell UCB market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare system.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The rising prevalence of several chronic disorders is driving the market growth. Chronic diseases are one of the leading causes of disability and death across the world. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes are some of the major chronic diseases. High blood pressure, obesity, high blood cholesterol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and use of tobacco are some of the main causes of these diseases. The prevalence rates of these diseases are increasing among all socioeconomic classes due to changing lifestyles increase. Some diseases such as heart disease, asthma, cancers, and diabetes are difficult to cure but can be prevented with the help of improved diet, exercise, and early detection. These factors, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global stem cell UCB market during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness, associated research, and potential clinical applications for stem cells are the trends in the market. Key players in the iPSC generation industry are engaging in M&A to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2021, Axol Biosciences signed a merger agreement with Censo Biotechnology. In addition, the rising awareness about stem cells and associated research, potential clinical applications, and the increasing financial assistance by governments and private vendors are expected to support the growth of the global stem cell UCB market during the forecast period.
Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The blood market share is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cell and gene therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Americord Registry LLC, Athersys Inc., CBR Systems Inc., Cells4Life Group LLP, Celularity Inc., Cordlife Group Ltd., Cryo Cell International Inc., Cryo Stemcell, Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FamiCord Group, FUTURE CELL JAPAN, Global Cord Blood Corp., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, ViaCord LLC, and Vita 34 International AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Research Institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Research Institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Research Institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Research Institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Research Institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Biobanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Biobanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biobanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Biobanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Biobanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Americord Registry LLC
- Exhibit 93: Americord Registry LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Americord Registry LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Americord Registry LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 CBR Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 96: CBR Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: CBR Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: CBR Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Celularity Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Celularity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Celularity Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Celularity Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Celularity Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cordlife Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Cordlife Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cordlife Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Cordlife Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Cordlife Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Cryo Cell International Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Cryo Cell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Cryo Cell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Cryo Cell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Cryo Cell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Global Cord Blood Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Global Cord Blood Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Global Cord Blood Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Global Cord Blood Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 ViaCord LLC
- Exhibit 120: ViaCord LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 121: ViaCord LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: ViaCord LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vita 34 International AG
- Exhibit 123: Vita 34 International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Vita 34 International AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Vita 34 International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Vita 34 International AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article