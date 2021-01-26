STEM for Her and Audi of America Conclude the Fourth-annual 'Drive Like A Girl' Program

This year, all-girl teams from Annandale High School, KIPP DC College Prep, Tuscarora High School, and Washington Latin Public Charter School participated. They were asked to improve the Audi car-buying experience for women. The girls developed their recommendations with their Audi mentors over six weeks. The contest concluded with the teams presenting their projects to a judging panel of Audi executives and STEM for Her Board Members.

All teams presented data-driven and innovative proposals to improve a woman's Audi-buying journey. Tuscarora High School won first place for the completeness of their research and recommendations. All participating high schools received a monetary donation from Audi and STEM for Her to further their STEM programs.

"During the pandemic, STEM for Her has been very busy, trying to help our participants pursue their goals to achieve careers in STEM through a variety of programs, including this fantastic program supported by Audi," said Lisa Mayr, Chair of STEM for Her. "We were thrilled to work with Audi in our fourth year of the program and watching the girls work diligently to prepare for the final presentation. The presentations by these girls were outstanding and showed their passion towards STEM and specifically in the automobile industry."

About STEM for Her

STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The Foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. Metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage girls to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

