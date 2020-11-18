STEMBoard Introduces Two New LINGO, Home-Learning, STEM Coding Kits In Time for the Holidays: Groupon-Exclusive Bundle and Educator's Kit

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the holiday season, STEMBoard, a minority-owned, engineering solutions company, introduced two new products today: the LINGO STEM Coding Kit Bundle, available exclusively on Groupon and the LINGO Educator's Kit, already in use by Fortune 500 companies and select STEM-focused, middle and senior high schools as well as colleges across the US.

LINGO STEM Coding Kit GROUPON BUNDLE

Designed by a former NASA rocket scientist, the new products directly address the enormous and growing need for STEM-based, home-learning and remote teaching tools. It is estimated that nearly 6 million public school children across the US alone are taking all their classes online, along with hundreds of thousands more in private and parochial schools (EdSource), due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's news follows the market introduction in June 2020 of STEMBoard's flagship product, LINGO, a self-paced, home-learning, STEM-based coding kit.

Award-winning, former NASA rocket scientist and STEMBoard founder and CEO Aisha Bowe said, "The LINGO STEM Coding Kit Groupon Bundle and the LINGO Educator's Kit will make home-schooling and remote teaching that much easier for parents and teachers alike. With the holidays around the corner, LINGO is also the perfect gift to inspire students to explore and enjoy hours of STEM-learning fun. We are thrilled that LINGO is being used by leading technology companies and to be part of Groupon's commitment to diversity across the retail supply chain."

Fifteen-year veteran K-12 science educator and LINGO consultant Melvin Stallings said, "The LINGO Groupon bundle and the LINGO Educator's Kit will help parents and teachers to encourage critical thinking and problem solving and give kids the building blocks needed to expand their own learning experience and prepare for the modern workforce."

All LINGO products are aligned with the STEM learning objectives established by the Department of Education Next Generation Science Standards and CSTA K-12 Computer Science Standards. Additional LINGO specialty products are currently in design for future release.

The LINGO Coding Kit Groupon Bundle

Like the flagship product, the LINGO Coding Kit Groupon Bundle enables students to have fun learning the fundamentals of hardware and software design and comes with pre-recorded online instruction and LINGO community support to build a backup sensor for an autonomous car. Unique to the Groupon deal, the bundle also includes:

Two additional, step-by-step, self-paced, coding projects, totaling an additional 10 hours of instruction. These include:

Variables – Learn how to create and use variables in code (Digital).



Conditions and Logic – Learn how to evaluate conditions and use logical operators (Digital).

An expansive component kit to build the backup sensor and more. When you finish your projects, there is plenty of hardware with which to continue tinkering and exploring!

Other helpful instructions and a link to expert live and recorded video guidance.

Instructional guidance (digital) for parents or teachers aligned with the STEM learning standards established by the US Department of Education.

Please click here to go to the Groupon offer.

The LINGO Educator's Kit

The LINGO Educator's Kit empowers teachers to easily instruct STEM remotely, makes lab work at home possible, and enables students to study STEM principles at their own pace. At the end of each project, students will have gained confidence and an understanding of coding concepts.

The LINGO Educator's Kit can be used as part of the core curriculum or as a supplementary enrichment tool for science classes and after school science programs for students, middle school through sophomore year in college.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About STEMBoard/LINGO

The LINGO product line was created by an experienced team of engineers and veteran K-12 educators at STEMBoard, a minority-owned, engineering solutions company. STEMBoard was founded by Aisha Bowe, a former NASA aerospace engineer.

For more information: www.stemlingo.com

