StemExpress Offers Businesses Convenient COVID-19 Testing Solutions to Prepare for New Vaccination Mandates

"Companies are already having a difficult time staying staffed and keeping operations moving, and they don't need to worry about losing valuable workers due to governmental mandates." Said CEO and Founder of StemExpress, Cate Dyer.

The StemExpress Self-Testing kits offer an end-to-end testing solution for employers to keep on hand for convenient weekly testing for unvaccinated employees. These kits utilize gold-standard RT-PCR COVID-19 testing and can be activated and performed at work or in the comfort of one's home - with results shortly after arrival at the StemExpress lab. The on-site Accula™ COVID-19 PCR testing system provides businesses of all sizes the ability to test their employees on the spot, with results in just 30 minutes. This new point-of-care solution is performed in the office either via self-swab or by a trained tester, with no interruption to daily workflow.

"This is a challenging climate, especially for small businesses that may not have the means to quickly adapt to regulatory changes at all levels," said Dave Roughton, President/CEO of SAFE Credit Union. "Innovative solutions such as the ones provided by StemExpress are key to ensuring our communities are kept safe and that businesses can continue to operate."

Employers can work with a StemExpress expert to discuss the best testing option for their company needs, as well as logistics, training, and automated shipping options.

Watch a video on the StemExpress Accula™ here.

Watch a video on the StemExpress Self-Testing kits here.

For more information about COVID testing solutions for businesses and events, visit https://www.stemexpress.com/covid-19-testing/.

About StemExpress:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, StemExpress is a leading global provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Its products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress has over a dozen global distribution partners and seven (7) brick-and-mortar cellular clinics in the United States, outfitted with GMP-certified laboratories. StemExpress runs its own non-profit supporting STEM initiatives, college and high school internships, and women-led organizations. It is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is continuously expanding its network of healthcare partnerships, which currently includes over 50 hospitals in Europe and 3 US healthcare systems - encompassing 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and over 200 individual practices and clinics.

StemExpress has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

