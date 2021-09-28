StemExpress Showcases its Pandemic Response Mobile Laboratories

At the start of the pandemic StemExpress implemented a turn-key COVID-19 testing solution using ThermoFisher PCR technology. It quickly established itself as a preferred testing provider for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, public health departments, health care entities, private sector organizations, educational institutions, and the public across the country.

StemExpress Mobile Laboratories are built to travel to any area impacted by COVID-19 to deliver vaccines and testing.

The vision for this project was brought to life by the CEO and Founder of StemExpress, Cate Dyer, in order to adapt to the unremitting pandemic and address the crisis on a national level. Nearly two years in, communities and governments throughout the nation continue to be immobilized by the pandemic's ever-evolving constraints on the economy.

"This idea was born out of being at the front lines of COVID-19 from the start, working with underserved communities, farmworkers, nursing homes, tribal territories, and witnessing the gaps in accessibility that still persist to this day," Dyer said. "This Biden administration has vowed to plan for effective, equitable distribution of testing and vaccines, and we are doing our part to make that plan a reality."

The StemExpress Mobile Laboratories are fully contained, all-weather deployment laboratories built to travel to any area impacted by COVID-19 to deliver vaccines and testing. The proprietary build includes:

Full-scale COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory:

High throughput gold-standard RT-PCR testing laboratory capable running up to 300 tests every 4 hours.



ThermoFisher Accula™ PCR rapid testing solution with highly accurate results in 30 minutes.

Properly outfitted to safely store and deploy COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and COVID-19 antibody treatments, utilizing onboard refrigeration and freezers.

Additional generators and expanded gas tanks for the ability to run operations in locations where power is questionable or non-existent.

Disaster WiFi units designed to pick up a signal reliably anywhere in the world.

Immediate reporting to healthcare providers, public health departments and government agencies via the StemExpress Epic EHR system portal – which serves more than 200 million patients across the country.

About StemExpress:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, StemExpress is the leading global biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Its products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress has fourteen (14) global distribution partners and eight (8) brick-and-mortar cellular clinics in the United States, outfitted with CLIA certified GMP laboratories. StemExpress runs its own non-profit supporting STEM initiatives, college and high school internships, and women lead organizations. It is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is continuously expanding its network of healthcare partnerships which currently includes over 50 hospitals in Europe and 3 US healthcare systems - encompassing 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities and over 200 individual practices and clinics.

StemExpress has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

