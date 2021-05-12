StemExpress Unveils COVID Mobile Vaccination Solution in Nevada

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, StemExpress has been an integral player in keeping the SARS-CoV-2 positivity rates low throughout the nation in states where they are located. In an effort to continue to support this pandemic, StemExpress proudly unveiled their new state-of-the-art, full service mobile vaccination and testing units. These mobile units provide flexible and accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to communities lacking these much needed clinical resources, including rural, Native American, and migratory agricultural farmworker communities. Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall of Nevada, as well as members of the governor's office visited StemExpress's new 52K square foot building in Reno Nevada to receive a tour of these mobile laboratories in early May and praised StemExpress for their dedication to vaccine equity . The potential rollout of these mobile units throughout Nevada will undoubtedly play a huge role in the widespread COVID-19 vaccination effort.

"It is great to see a state's governor's office move so quickly to support its constituents, and I want to commend the Lt. Governor of Nevada for seeing a solution, and rallying a team to move quickly. I know most of us in the general public see many state governments that struggle to act quickly enough and are not open to new solutions, that is not what I see here happening in Nevada," said StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer. "No one should be without easy access to vaccines, and we are confident that these mobile units are going to help forge a new path forward for so many communities."

StemExpress continues to make waves in the business sector, constantly expanding the scope of their operations. EDWAN recently reported that StemExpress will be opening their newest facility in Reno, Nevada in the matter of months. The new Reno location will be dedicated as a center for excellence training as well as a state-of-the-art cell collection center. The center will also serve as a centralized shipping location for the company. This latest addition will enable StemExpress to accelerate the advancement of research and clinical cell therapy on a national and global scale, while creating new jobs within the sector. StemExpress is also excited to look at partnership opportunities with the University of Nevada, Reno as well as open its doors to local schools and advanced internships.

About StemExpress:

In 2010, Cate Dyer founded StemExpress to improve lives by accelerating scientific research focused on discovering new treatments and cures for significant medical conditions. Through their state-of-the-art stem cell collection centers and expansive global network of hospital and clinical partners, StemExpress continues to play a pivotal role in medical research, clinical trials, commercialization of disease-specific treatment, cell and gene therapies, and precision and regenerative medicine. StemExpress has a broad network of healthcare partnerships that includes over 50 hospitals in Europe as well as 3 US healthcare systems that encompass 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and 20 individual practices. StemExpress currently stands as the nation's leading biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, maternal blood, and disease-state products for academic, biotechnological, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CROs). StemExpress is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has eight (8) independently owned and operated brick-and-mortar cellular clinics across the United States to collect blood, cells, and tissue from patients and donors. These clinics include state-of-the-art cell manufacturing laboratories for clinical and research purposes and CLIA certified/high-complexity diagnostics.

