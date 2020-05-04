Stemline Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) to Menarini Group is fair to Stemline shareholders. On behalf of Stemline shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Stemline shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Stemline Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Under the terms of the agreement, Stemline shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval.

The Stemline merger investigation concerns whether Stemline and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Stemline shareholders; (2) determine whether Menarini Group is underpaying for Stemline; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Stemline shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

