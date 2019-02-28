StemoniX® to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StemoniX® Inc., a biotech company revolutionizing how new medicines are discovered, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Ping Yeh, will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held March 17-19, 2019, at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:

31st Annual ROTH Conference Date:

Monday, March 18, 2019 Time:

9:00 AM (PT) Location:

The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, CA Room:

Aqua – The Colonnade

About StemoniX

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines to treat challenging diseases via the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living human microOrgans®, including electrophysiologically active neural (microBrain®) and cardiac (microHeart®) cells. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, StemoniX's products enable pharmaceutical scientists to quickly and economically conduct high-throughput screening in a simplified workflow. Through its Discovery as a Service branch, the company also partners with organizations to screen compounds as well as create customized microOrgan models and assays tailored to individual discovery and toxicity needs. Visit www.stemonix.com to learn how StemoniX is helping global institutions humanize drug discovery and development to bring the most promising medicines to patients.

