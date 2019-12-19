StemoniX to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StemoniX, Inc., a leader in human microOrgan® platforms for drug discovery and development, announced today that its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ping Yeh will present at Biotech Showcase 2020, to be held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

During the presentation, Mr. Yeh will discuss StemoniX's mission to revolutionize traditional drug discovery and development by improving the speed, accuracy and costs required to identify and test new drugs. Key to this strategic vision is StemoniX's microOrgan® platform technology, the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living microtissues engineered from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC). microOrgans are transforming drug discovery and early development by identifying therapeutic molecules with higher probabilities of preclinical and clinical success.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020 Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 4:00 p.m. PST Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

About StemoniX

StemoniX is accelerating the discovery of new medicines to treat challenging diseases via the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living human microOrgans®, including electrophysiologically active neural (microBrain®) and cardiac (microHeart®) cells. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, StemoniX's products combined with its proprietary data management and analytical tools (AnalytiX™) are revolutionizing traditional drug discovery and development by radically improving the speed, accuracy and costs required to identify new drugs and conduct initial human cell toxicity and efficacy testing. Through its Discovery as a Service offering, the company partners with organizations to screen compounds as well as to create customized microOrgan models and assays tailored to specific discovery and toxicity needs. Visit www.stemonix.com to learn how StemoniX is helping global institutions humanize drug discovery and development to bring the most promising medicines to patients.

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Maureen McEnroe, CFA

+1.212.375.2664

mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Media Contact:

Ingrid Mezo

+1.646.604.5150

imezo@tiberend.com

SOURCE StemoniX

Related Links

https://stemonix.com

