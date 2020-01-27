StemoniX's microBrain® to be Featured in Podium Presentation at SLAS 2020 International Conference & Exhibition

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StemoniX, a biotech company revolutionizing how new medicines are discovered, announced today that its Director of Applications, Oivin Guicherit, Ph.D., will deliver a podium presentation highlighting the company's microBrain technology at the SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) 2020 International Conference & Exhibition at the San Diego Convention Center, Jan. 27-29, 2020. The presentation will be featured as part of the Assay Development and Screening Session during the annual meeting.

During the podium presentation, entitled "New innovation to solve unmet needs: Implementing human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural spheroids as a robust screening platform for phenotypic-based central nervous system drug discovery," Dr. Guicherit will detail how performing a high-throughput functional screening assay on StemoniX's human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived 3D neural spheroid platform demonstrated the ability to identify a wide range of hits spanning multiple target areas. He will highlight how this model could provide relevant human platforms for disease-specific drug discovery to help overcome traditional hurdles of CNS-targeted drug discovery and development efforts.

Ping Yeh, co-founder and CEO of StemoniX, said: "The SLAS 2020 International Conference & Exhibition is an ideal event to showcase the value potential of our microOrgan platform and AnalytiX data management and analytical software. As presented by Dr. Guicherit and in the six posters, microBrain, microHeart, microPancreas and AnalytiX offer the potential to reshape how drugs are discovered and developed by providing the opportunity to go from model to molecule to validated drug in a fraction of the time and cost required with traditional methods. This includes the near-term potential to identify and advance novel therapeutic targets for Rett syndrome by leveraging our groundbreaking in vitro microBrain model in partnership with AI drug discovery pioneer, Atomwise."

Podium Presentation Details Title: New innovation to solve unmet needs: Implementing human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural spheroids as a robust screening platform for phenotypic-based central nervous system drug discovery Session: Assay Development and Screening Event SLAS 2020 International Conference & Exhibition Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Time: 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. PST Location: San Diego Convention Center Room/Location: 6C

About StemoniX

StemoniX is accelerating the discovery of new medicines to treat challenging diseases via the world's first ready-to-use assay plates containing living human microOrgans®, including electrophysiologically active neural (microBrain®) and cardiac (microHeart®) cells. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, StemoniX's products combined with its proprietary data management and analytical tools (AnalytiX™) are revolutionizing traditional drug discovery and development by radically improving the speed, accuracy and costs required to identify new drugs and conduct initial human cell toxicity and efficacy testing. Through its Discovery as a Service offering, the company partners with organizations to screen compounds as well as to create customized microOrgan models and assays tailored to specific discovery and toxicity needs. Visit www.stemonix.com to learn how StemoniX is helping global institutions humanize drug discovery and development to bring the most promising medicines to patients.

