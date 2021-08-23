StemProtein Awarded U.S. Patent for Biodegradable Microneedle Device

Invented by Drs. Nikolai Tankovich (Chairman) and Vasiliy Portnoy (President and CTO) this patent is based on a device which includes a microneedle array consisting of one or more biodegradable needles capable of piercing skin for the administration of drugs to a living body, generally for the transport of therapeutic or biological molecules across tissue barriers.

This invention significantly improves skin penetration by bioactive non-hydrophobic molecules. The microneedle device creates microchannels in the stratum corneum allowing bioactive molecules to diffuse freely into the dermis, where the biggest therapeutic effect can be achieved. The biodegradable aspect of this invention allows for the incorporation of bioactive molecules into the structures of the needles, therefore enabling a time-release application of the drug or the molecule of choice.

This device enables the targeted delivery of a therapeutic bioactive component through the skin and allows StemProtein to modulate the rate of release and activation of such component. This invention works efficiently in combination with stabilized bioactive proteins produced by StemProtein.

"StemProtein is currently manufacturing adhesive patches with stem cell cytokines as well as with recombinant proteins stabilized against degradation and preserved with a proprietary patented technology enabling extended room temperature storage. Dissolvable needles allow the delivery, through the skin, of large molecules of medication straight into the papillary dermis to be absorbed by blood vessels," said Nikolai Tankovich.

StemProtein sees a wide field of applications in the pharmaceutical and beauty industries that can be enabled with this technology starting with esthetic (skin care, dark spot treatments, wrinkle reduction) and therapeutic (auto-immune skin diseases, wound healing, etc.) uses.

About StemProtein, LLC

StemProtein was founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. StemProtein isolates and preserves biologically active stem cell factors (SCFs) from ischemia-tolerant mesenchymal stem cells. These SCFs include signaling proteins, growth factors, and membrane-enclosed microvesicles carrying RNA molecules involved in gene regulation. Using a patented preservation technology, StemProtein manufactures its SCFs in a heat-stable form that does not require refrigeration, and that reliably preserves complex biological structures which will not deteriorate during prolonged storage at room temperature. StemProtein's SCFs contain biological molecules that have a valuable therapeutic effect in a wide range of tissue processes including tissue regeneration, new blood vessel formation (angiogenesis and cell differentiation), prevention of cell death, and inhibition of collagenases (anti-scarring and anti-apoptotic effects).

About Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of progenitor cell, protein and combination therapeutics for underserved medical conditions. Stemedica has developed a proprietary manufacturing technology platform that produces allogeneic progenitor cell products with intellectual property protection under a low-oxygen, low-tension environment in a cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility. The company's lead drug candidate, ischemia-tolerant mesenchymal stem cells, or itMSCs, is an allogeneic progenitor cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of COVID-19, ischemic stroke and Alzheimer's disease. More information on Stemedica may be found at www.stemedica.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the views of Stemedica as of the date of this press release with respect to future events and, except as required by law, it undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

