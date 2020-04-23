StemSation™ Expands Product Line With Second Product Prostem PSP™

BOCA RATON, Florida, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StemSation International, Inc. (OTC Pink: STSN) – a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces its second product, a fast-acting and exclusive formula named ProStem PSP™ for joint and muscle health (https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/item/10016/ProStem-PSP-ProStem-PSP/).

ProStem PSP is currently in production. Sales are expected to commence in the 3rd quarter of 2020, significantly increasing Revenues as consumers continue to take more personal responsibility for their health and wellness during these unprecedented times.

The market for the joint, muscle, and bone health product category remains strong with excellent potential for growth. The market has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than US $3.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period, as reported by MarketWatch Oct. 16, 2019 (https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bone-and-joint-health-ingredients-market-2019-set-for-rapid-growth-during-by-2024---market-research-engine-2019-10-16).

Developed by Dr. Mira Gadzala, a highly respected PhD and board-certified Alternative Medical Practitioner, this innovative product utilizes the most recent research advancements of all-natural ingredients and a new delivery system to create a fast-acting, highly bioavailable, safe, and powerful formula like no other. Dr. Gadzala is StemSation's Chief Scientific Officer.

All ingredients in ProStem PSP are backed by strong science, have been extensively studied, and clinically proven for efficacy and safety. They come from organic, non-GMO, and non-irradiated natural sources found in nature. ProStem PSP does not contain any fillers, chemicals, heavy metals, contaminants, synthetic preservatives, colors, or additives.

Dr. Mira Gadzala commented, "We are excited to offer our second innovative, fast-acting, and exceptional quality natural product that supports joint and muscle health in a multidimensional way. ProStem PSP provides a novel combination of highly effective and clinically proven nutrients and delivery system that helps to form a strong and long-lasting foundation for joint and muscle health, natural nourishment and repair, collagen structure, and flexibility. The highly potent antioxidants and other natural compounds in ProStem PSP also support the cellular energy processes, and circulatory and immune system responses that are pivotal aspects in joint and muscle health and allows the body to function on more optimum and healthy level."

Bone health has become a major public health concern across the globe. According to statistics, about 75 million people in the United States, Europe, and Japan have bone health concerns, and the population with bone and joint health issues is growing at alarming rates, as more baby boomers enter their 60's and early 70's globally. Joint health used to predominantly be associated with older people, but not anymore. Baby boomers of today, as well as younger generations, are concerned about their physical fitness, mobility, and joint and muscle health.

StemSation is a company with a long-term 'health mission', ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Our product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT DR. MIRA GADZALA

Dr. Mira Gadzala has three decades of experience in formulating natural dietary supplement products, and is the founder of BioCell Rejuvenation™, a consulting, research and development company in the field of alternative health and vitamins. Her most recent work involves researching and formulating advanced stem cell nutrition products. Dr. Gadzala holds a PhD degree in Holistic Nutrition, a Master of Sciences (MSc) in Cell Biology and pursued a doctoral degree in Cell Biology. She has been granted a full Board Certification as an Alternative Medical Practitioner (AMP) by the American Alternative Medical Association and holds two prestigious designations: Registered Orthomolecular Health Practitioner (ROHP) and Registered Nutritional Consultant Practitioner (RNCP). Dr. Gadzala is a member of several health organizations, including the American Alternative Medical Association and International Organization of Nutritional Consultants (Canada, USA), and has served on the Advisory Board of the "Cellular Health Communication" magazine (US), Stemtech's Scientific Advisory Board, and as a primary member of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at a California-based vitamin research company.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC "STSN") develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body through using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and its website can be located at www.stemsation.global.

