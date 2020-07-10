Step By Step Learning® Partners with Vosaic

LINCOLN, Neb., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Step By Step Learning (SBSL) is an educational consulting company that focuses on evidence-based solutions to provide schools with a comprehensive response to intervention that will deliver academic improvement and positive results for teachers and students. SBSL has recently partnered with Vosaic to help their coaches supplement in-person coaching with remote video-based instruction and feedback.

"Our goal is to support our teachers in ways that impact student performance. Step By Step Learning® bridges the gap between the research and classroom practice," said Mike Grabarits, President of SBSL. "Using Vosaic's video coaching platform helps us add another layer of evidence-based feedback and instruction and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our coaches."

SBSL has spent the last 20 years developing a unique program to enable students' literary success. Educators in their program begin with an assessment to measure their skill level. They proceed to follow a progression of coaching and development, with benchmarks along the way. Their ultimate goal is to build and foster a community of learners, teachers, administrators, and parents. They believe that by investing in the continuous support of teachers, they can better enable student achievement.

With a flexible video coaching platform and a passion for professional development, Vosaic serves as an excellent addition to SBSL's program. "At Vosaic we often say that our goal is to help schools improve learning by improving teaching. After speaking with Mike and learning more about Step By Step Learning® it was easy to see alignment," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic.

About Vosaic

Vosaic is a cloud-based company that provides easy-to-use video recording and analysis software for professional development, skills-based training, and research. We serve users in K-12, higher education, healthcare, and private sector institutions.

