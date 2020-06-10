STEP CG Opens Innovation Center in Northern Kentucky, Collaborating with Extreme Networks to Launch Authorized Training Partnership

STEP CG is a leading managed IT, security, and cloud services provider. Earlier this year, the company announced an expansion project to bring investment, job creation, and retention to the region, further enabling the company's innovation and collaboration with customers, vendor partners, and the local community of Covington. The project is supported by a Kentucky Business Investment (KBI) incentive.

Key Facts

The STEP CG Innovation Lab is a collaborative 7,000+ square foot commercial space that will provide STEP CG employees and customers with next-generation and industry-leading networking equipment from multiple vendors, and practical technology training and certification for industry and professional development.

Training and certification on Extreme solutions will be available on-site starting in Fall of 2020 as well as virtually.

STEP CG trainers will become Certified Extreme Instructors and will join other Extreme instructors delivering training to those on-site and virtually.

STEP CG is further collaborating with Extreme to embed its technical certification and training curriculum into the academic curriculum of local engineering and computing programs, including introducing Esports to K-12 and higher education customers.

Executive Perspectives

Dan Dulac, Vice President of Solutions Strategy, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"We are excited to partner with STEP CG to develop the next generation of networking talent. The Extreme Lab will provide STEP CG with the ability to offer valuable, hands-on training and certification on the latest innovations in cloud networking, security, and AI/ML technologies. Our practical curriculum – available physically and virtually – will give students a true, competitive advantage as they seek to advance their skills in the high-demand technology industry and make their way in the workforce."

Rob Huff, Founder and President, STEP CG

"STEP CG has built a reputation as a company that constantly innovates and delivers next-generation technology solutions for businesses in our community. We are committed to bringing investment, job creation, and retention to the region. By partnering with Extreme Networks, a global leader in cloud networking, we are able to offer world-class training and certification in the latest and greatest networking best practices and innovations to inspire and grow the next generation of IT talent in greater Kentucky."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo and ExtremeCloud IQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

About STEP CG

STEP CG, LLC is a highly innovative, award-winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions powered by strategic experts and best-of-breed technologies that guide their clients through complex IT challenges. STEP CG was founded in 2014 and has become one of the fastest-growing technology firms in the Midwest. Their portfolio enables enterprises with solutions for wireline, wireless, cellular, cloud, security, collaboration and managed services. STEP CG is a privately held company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky. STEP CG is where innovation meets execution. For more information, visit STEP CG's website or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

