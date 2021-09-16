Step Into Kiehl's Holiday Dreamland With An Exclusive Holiday Collection Designed By Artist Marylou Faure Benefitting Feeding America

Continuing its philanthropic tradition for the 13th year, Kiehl's will donate through the sale of The Kiehl's x Marylou Faure Collection for Feeding America a minimum of $100,000 to Feeding America**, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This donation will help provide 1,000,000 meals* to families across Feeding America's nationwide network of 200-member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. Each year, the Feeding America network provides meals and resources to over 46 million people in the U.S. facing hunger, including nearly 12 million children. The network secures and distributes more than 4 billion meals annually.

This holiday season, Kiehl's remains committed to its Future Made Better initiatives with a focus on creating more sustainable packaging. For the first time ever, body care staples Ultimate Strength Hand Salve and cult favorite Crème de Corps will be available in newly repackaged paper wrapped bottles. This packaging is made from FSC certified paper to significantly reduce the amount of plastic.

The Kiehl's x Marylou Faure Collection

Kiehl's has long partnered with some of the world's most prominent and well-known artists such as Jeff Koons, Mickey, KAWS, Kenny Scharf, Peter Max, Jeremyville, Kate Moross and Janine Rewell. In 2021, the tradition continues with French illustrator Marylou Faure, whose previous clients include Nike, Apple, and Google. Marylou's commitment to social and ethical causes made her a perfect collaborator for Kiehl's Holiday 2021.

2021 Feeding America Charitable Giftsets

Hydration Starter Kit: $22 ( $34 value) Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream

( value) Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream Merry Masking Trio: $40 ( $60 value) Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Tumeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

( value) Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Tumeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask Kiehls.com EXCLUSIVE Advent Calendar $99 ( $245 value)

Get in on the exclusive skincare-lover gift of the season! Discover a month's supply of customer-favorite Kiehl's formulas in a limited-edition advent calendar now made with zero plastics, and fully recycled paper.

Please find high resolution imagery and information for our complete 2021 Holiday gift offering here. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z8nywomspuod2rh/AADvgpIfp2OIU8d4Gy4ZJ_kka?dl=0

About the Artist

Specializing in character design, bold colors and graphic compositions, French Illustrator and Artist Marylou Faure aspires to create artwork that invokes joy with her cheeky and playful style. With the intention of tackling the issues she cares about, Marylou's career has seen her working on many personal and collaborative projects with global brands that focus on social and ethical issues.

** Kiehl's Since 1851 will donate $1 from the sale of each Kiehl's Merry Masking and Hydration Starter Kit Holiday Set, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000, to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible. For more information on Feeding America visit www.feedingamerica.org.

