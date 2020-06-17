Step Up Your Culinary Game with 3 Easy Recipes!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8666752-nfra-june-2020-national-dairy-month/

What's New in the Dairy Aisle?

"The modern dairy aisle has evolved over the years, adapting to lifestyle and dietary changes and new food trends," says Chef Jamie Gwen. "It's so much more than just dairy products and traditional staples."

There is something for every dietary need – many non-dairy and lactose free alternatives like almond, soy and oat milks, vegan yogurts, cheeses and dips, and other plant-based selections, as well as many organic choices.

You'll find trendy, innovative beverages and foods – real ingredients, farm-to-table freshness, from nutritious to indulgent there's something palette-pleasing for everyone.

There are numerous on-the-go options for busy lifestyles – portable and perfectly portioned for flexible eating habits, from cheese sticks, yogurts, protein snacks, juices, hard-boiled eggs and more.

Be a Culinary Hero with These Three Easy Recipes

Chef Jamie said the dairy aisle is a great place to explore for culinary inspiration. "You can find so many creative products and ingredients to pull off some amazing dishes," she said. "These three easy recipes can definitely make you a culinary hero!"

Homemade Strawberry Tart Frozen Yogurt – A guilt-free, healthy dessert. This frozen yogurt can be made a minute's notice.

Magical Cheese Crisps – Low-carb, gluten free and a one-ingredient wonder. These cheese crisps are the perfect snack or accompaniment!

3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Chocolate Pudding - Super easy, perfectly rich and so creamy…and dairy-free!

If you haven't been in the modern dairy aisle lately, now is a great time to check out all that's new. June is National Dairy Month when you will find special deals, prices and promotions, making it the perfect time to stock up. And in celebration of the June promotion, NFRA is sponsorIng a $10,000 Sweepstakes (enter at www.EasyHomeMeals.com ).

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA ( www.nfraweb.org ) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

