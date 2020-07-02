Step Up Your Summer Workout with KT Tape

If you're recovering from an injury or just need a performance boost, apply KT Tape Pro in advance of your activities to alleviate any muscle soreness and joint pain. Comfortable to wear for up to seven days, KT Tape Pro will stay put during your toughest workout, standing up to sweat, humidity and even water. And, with KT Tape's Pro Extreme Tone Series , you can use tape that better matches your skin tone while wearing summer athletic gear. Learn how to apply KT Tape for full knee or shoulder support, ankle stability, shin splints and more by visiting kttape.com/instructions for more than 50 application video tutorials.

Prone to blisters and chafing? For relief during your workout, place a strip of KT Performance+ Blister Prevention Tape on your foot or hand to prevent athlete-related abrasion injuries, such as blisters, hot spots and chafing. For those larger, chafe-prone spots on your body, glide on a layer of KT Performance+ Chafe Safe Gel Stick. The gel stick is non-greasy and perfect for the summer heat, providing 24-hour protection against chafing and blister formation.

After working out, recover your sore muscles with some much-needed cold or heat therapy and an at-home deep tissue massager, all-in-one product: the KT Recovery+ Ice/Heat Massage Ball. A compact roller ball, users can switch between the hot and cold inserts to address a range of muscle treatment needs from the comfort of home.

Looking for summer savings? Train like a pro by scoring exclusive KT Tape athlete-curated product bundles. This is your chance to pick up the products that have helped propel four-time Olympic medalist, Kerri Walsh Jennings, to victory. Check out www.kttape.com to save 25% on Kerri's product bundles, and follow KT Tape on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @KTTape for continued new athlete bundles and discounts from U.S. Women's National Team Member and World Cup Champion, Rose Lavelle; retired Olympic medalist and long distance runner, Meb Keflezighi; Paralympic rower and cross-country skier, Oksana Masters, and many more.

About KT Tape:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products.

KT Tape® is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best. KT Tape has become the athlete's choice for drug free pain relief and injury management.

The Company currently designs, develops, and distributes a variety of kinesiology tape lines, including KT Tape® Original (cotton) and KT Tape® Pro™ (synthetic), engineered for targeted pain relief* and enhanced functionality, as well as a line of performance and recovery products.

KT Tape is the largest kinesiology tape manufacturer in stores, available in 42,000+ domestic retail locations and 40 countries.

