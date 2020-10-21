Stepan Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Nine Month Earnings

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Third Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was $33.2 million , or $1.43 per diluted share versus $25.9 million , or $1.11 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $36.4 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, up 30% versus $27.9 million , or $1.20 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume increased 5% versus the prior year.

exceed total debt of . The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020 by $0 .­­­03 per share, or 11%, marking the 53rd consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

YTD Highlights

Reported net income was $96.4 million , or $4.15 per diluted share, versus $81.1 million , or $3.48 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $98.9 million , or $4.25 per diluted share, versus $93.7 million , or $4.02 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume increased 2% compared to the first nine months of 2019. A 5% increase in global Surfactants sales volume was partially offset by a 9% decrease in global Polymer sales volume.

* Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.

"Today, the world continues to be challenged by the global pandemic. At Stepan, we are committed to do our part by supporting customers that supply essential cleaning, disinfection and personal wash products to the market. We are grateful to our employees for their passion and commitment to get the job done for our customers and for Stepan Company," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Company delivered record third quarter and year-to-date results. Surfactant third quarter operating income was up significantly on volume growth, which was mostly attributable to strong demand in the consumer product end markets driven by the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Operations in Mexico delivered strong earnings growth versus the prior year quarter. Our Polymer business was down slightly versus the prior year quarter as North America continues to experience construction project delays and cancellations as a result of COVID-19. On a global basis, the demand for rigid polyols is gradually improving. Our Specialty Product business results were down due to reduced margins and customer order patterns."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

September 30



Nine Months Ended

September 30

($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Net Sales $ 464,480



$ 451,582





3 %

$ 1,375,016



$ 1,413,755



(3) % Operating Income $ 42,395



$ 27,966





52 %

$ 127,022



$ 98,769





29 % Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company $ 33,168



$ 25,889





28 %

$ 96,420



$ 81,091





19 % Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.43



$ 1.11





29 %

$ 4.15



$ 3.48





19 %















































Adjusted Net Income * $ 36,421



$ 27,929





30 %

$ 98,894



$ 93,695





6 % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share * $ 1.56



$ 1.20





30 %

$ 4.25



$ 4.02





6 %









* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.



Summary of Third Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The current year third quarter includes $2.6 million of after-tax expense versus $1.4 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

The current year third quarter includes of after-tax expense versus of after-tax expense in the prior year. Cash-Settled SARs: These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year third quarter includes $0.5 million of after-tax expense versus $0.3 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. The current year third quarter includes of after-tax expense versus of after-tax expense in the prior year. Business Restructuring: The current year third quarter includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure versus $0.3 million of after-tax expense in 2019.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales increased 3% in the year-over-year third quarter due to a 5% increase in global sales volume that was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation. The higher sales volume primarily reflects Surfactant growth of 8% partially offset by a Polymer decline of 5%.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Volume



5 %

2 % Selling Price & Mix

–





(2) % Foreign Translation

(2) %



(3) % Total



3 %



(3) %

Reported Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



%

Change



2020



2019



%

Change

Net Sales















































Surfactants

$ 333,839



$ 299,719





11 %

$ 993,245



$ 962,749





3 % Polymers

$ 116,682



$ 135,089



(14) %

$ 335,582



$ 395,904



(15) % Specialty Products

$ 13,959



$ 16,774



(17) %

$ 46,189



$ 55,102



(16) % Total Net Sales

$ 464,480



$ 451,582





3 %

$ 1,375,016



$ 1,413,755



(3) %





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Operating Income















































Surfactants

$ 41,151



$ 19,660





109 %

$ 125,810



$ 88,913





41 % Polymers

$ 22,387



$ 23,283



(4) %

$ 45,430



$ 58,148



(22) % Specialty Products

$ 1,593



$ 2,261



(30) %

$ 8,803



$ 11,374



(23) % Total Segment Operating Income

$ 65,131



$ 45,204





44 %

$ 180,043



$ 158,435





14 % Corporate Expenses

$ (22,736)



$ (17,238)



(32) %

$ (53,021)



$ (59,666)





11 % Consolidated Operating Income

$ 42,395



$ 27,966





52 %

$ 127,022



$ 98,769





29 %

Total segment operating income increased $19.9 million, or 44%, versus the prior year quarter. Total segment operating income for the first nine months of 2020 increased $21.6 million, or 14%, versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $333.8 million for the quarter, an 11% increase versus the prior year. Sales volume increased 8% mostly due to higher demand for products sold into the consumer product end markets, driven by increased demand for cleaning, disinfection and personal wash products as a result of COVID-19. Higher sales volume to our Tier 2/3 customers and higher demand into the global agricultural market also contributed to this increase. This growth was partially offset by lower demand in the oilfield market. Selling prices were up 7% and the translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar negatively impacted net sales by 4%. The higher selling prices primarily reflect improved product and customer mix. Surfactant operating income increased $21.5 million , or 109%, versus the prior year primarily due to the strong sales volume growth, a $3.9 million operating improvement in Mexico , and a partial $2.2 million insurance recovery related to the first quarter 2020 Millsdale, IL plant power outage.

for the quarter, an 11% increase versus the prior year. Sales volume increased 8% mostly due to higher demand for products sold into the consumer product end markets, driven by increased demand for cleaning, disinfection and personal wash products as a result of COVID-19. Higher sales volume to our Tier 2/3 customers and higher demand into the global agricultural market also contributed to this increase. This growth was partially offset by lower demand in the oilfield market. Selling prices were up 7% and the translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar negatively impacted net sales by 4%. The higher selling prices primarily reflect improved product and customer mix. Surfactant operating income increased , or 109%, versus the prior year primarily due to the strong sales volume growth, a operating improvement in , and a partial insurance recovery related to the first quarter 2020 Millsdale, IL plant power outage. Polymer net sales were $116.7 million for the quarter, a 14% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased 5% primarily due to lower North American demand for rigid polyols used in rigid foam insulation and lower phthalic anhydride demand. The lower rigid polyols demand reflects COVID-19 construction project delays and cancellations. On a global basis, the demand for rigid polyols is gradually improving. Selling prices declined 9% versus the prior year third quarter. Polymer operating income decreased $0.9 million , or 4% versus the prior year quarter primarily due to the lower sales volume and margins in North America . The lower North American margins reflect incremental raw material costs as a result of the previously disclosed Illinois River lock closures. Operating income in the current year quarter benefited from a partial $2.8 million insurance recovery related to the first quarter 2020 Millsdale, IL plant power outage.

for the quarter, a 14% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume decreased 5% primarily due to lower North American demand for rigid polyols used in rigid foam insulation and lower phthalic anhydride demand. The lower rigid polyols demand reflects COVID-19 construction project delays and cancellations. On a global basis, the demand for rigid polyols is gradually improving. Selling prices declined 9% versus the prior year third quarter. Polymer operating income decreased , or 4% versus the prior year quarter primarily due to the lower sales volume and margins in . The lower North American margins reflect incremental raw material costs as a result of the previously disclosed Illinois River lock closures. Operating income in the current year quarter benefited from a partial insurance recovery related to the first quarter 2020 Millsdale, IL plant power outage. Specialty Product net sales were $14.0 million for the quarter, a 17% decrease versus the prior year. Sales volume was flat between quarters. Operating income decreased $0.7 million versus the prior year quarter primarily due to lower margins within our medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line and customer order patterns within our food and flavor business.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Total Corporate Expenses

$ 22,736



$ 17,238





32 %

$ 53,021



$ 59,666





(11) % Less:















































Deferred Compensation

$ 5,613



$ 1,610





249 %

$ 4,754



$ 11,478





(59) % Business Restructuring

$ 126



$ 459





(73) %

$ 708



$ 1,642





(57) % Adjusted Corporate Expenses

$ 16,997



$ 15,169





12 %

$ 47,559



$ 46,546





2 %





* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation and business restructuring expenses, increased $1.8 million , or 12% for the quarter. The quarterly increase was primarily attributable to higher incentive-based compensation expense and higher consulting expenses. The higher consulting expenses were partially related to acquisition activities. Corporate expenses were up 2% on a nine-month basis.

Income Taxes and Net Interest

The Company's effective tax rate was 23.7% for the first nine months of 2020 versus 17.3% for the first nine months of 2019. This year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to: (i) the non-recurrence of favorable research and development tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2019, and; (ii) a less favorable geographical mix of income in the first nine months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019.

Shareholder Return

The Company paid $6.2 million of dividends to shareholders in the third quarter of 2020. During the first nine months of 2020 the Company paid $18.5 million of dividends and repurchased $13.8 million of Company stock. The Company has 189,050 shares remaining under its Board of Directors' share repurchase authorization. With the increased cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for the 53rd consecutive year.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's net debt level decreased $37.5 million versus the second quarter of 2020 while the net debt ratio dropped from -8% to -12%. The decrease in net debt was attributable to a $37.5 million increase in cash partially driven by lower working capital requirements.

($ in millions)

9/30/20



6/30/20



3/31/20



12/31/19

Net Debt































Total Debt

$ 207.9



$ 207.9



$ 222.1



$ 222.1

Cash



310.4





272.9





254.3





315.4

Net Debt

$ (102.5)



$ (65.0)



$ (32.2)



$ (93.3)

Equity



938.2





897.4





866.8





891.8

Net Debt + Equity

$ 835.7



$ 832.4



$ 834.6



$ 798.5

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)



-12 %



-8 %



-4 %



-12 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions)

9/30/20



6/30/20



3/31/20



12/31/19

Net Receivables

$ 295.6



$ 286.7



$ 290.6



$ 276.8

Inventories



202.3





208.2





198.2





203.6

Accounts Payable



(207.6)





(187.4)





(187.9)





(194.3)





$ 290.3



$ 307.5



$ 300.9



$ 286.1



Capital spending was $30.2 million during the quarter and $84.9 million during the first nine months of 2020. This compares to $25.7 million and $70.8 million, respectively, in the prior year. For the full year, capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million.

Outlook

"Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2020 was a record $98.9 million, up 6% versus 2019, despite the negative impact of our Millsdale plant power outage during the first quarter," said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our Surfactant volumes in the consumer product end markets should remain strong as a result of heightened demand for disinfection, cleaning and personal wash products. We anticipate that demand for surfactants within the agricultural market will approximate last year and that the oilfield market will remain down for the balance of 2020. Although global demand for rigid polyols has slightly recovered, we believe the business will continue to be challenged short-term as re-roofing and new construction projects have been deferred or canceled. Despite recent challenges, we believe the long-term prospects for rigid polyols remain attractive as energy conservation efforts and more stringent building codes should increase demand. Our Specialty Product business should approach prior year results. Our strong balance sheet and cash on hand positions us for future organic and inorganic growth."

Conference Call

Stepan Company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on October 21, 2020. The call can be accessed by phone and webcast. Telephone access will be available by dialing +1 (800) 920-5526, and the webcast can be accessed through the Investors/Conference Calls page at www.stepan.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at the same location shortly after the call.

Supporting Slides

Slides supporting this press release will be made available at www.stepan.com through the Investors/Presentations page at approximately the same time as this press release is issued.

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com

More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com

Contact: Luis E. Rojo 847-446-7500

Certain information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; accidents, unplanned production shutdowns or disruptions in manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws; our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; global political, military, security or other instability; costs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; our ability to retain executive management and key personnel; and our debt covenants.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Table I STEPAN COMPANY For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited – 000's Omitted)





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net Sales

$ 464,480



$ 451,582



$ 1,375,016



$ 1,413,755

Cost of Sales



367,423





374,180





1,100,195





1,158,785

Gross Profit



97,057





77,402





274,821





254,970

Operating Expenses:































Selling



13,266





14,186





39,719





42,295

Administrative



21,354





19,708





60,957





60,558

Research, Development and Technical Services



14,303





13,473





41,661





40,228

Deferred Compensation Expense



5,613





1,610





4,754





11,478







54,536





48,977





147,091





154,559



































Business Restructuring



126





459





708





1,642



































Operating Income



42,395





27,966





127,022





98,769



































Other Income (Expense):































Interest, Net



(1,626)





(1,402)





(4,115)





(5,021)

Other, Net



2,629





885





3,804





4,265







1,003





(517)





(311)





(756)



































Income Before Income Taxes



43,398





27,449





126,711





98,013

Provision for Income Taxes



10,056





1,569





29,987





16,945

Net Income



33,342





25,880





96,724





81,068

Net Income (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests



(174)





9





(304)





23

Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company

$ 33,168



$ 25,889



$ 96,420



$ 81,091

Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company































Basic

$ 1.45



$ 1.12



$ 4.20



$ 3.52

Diluted

$ 1.43



$ 1.11



$ 4.15



$ 3.48

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company































Basic



22,907





23,025





22,951





23,070

Diluted



23,237





23,300





23,236





23,320





































Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share *





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



EPS



2019



EPS



2020



EPS



2019



EPS

Net Income Reported

$ 33,168



$ 1.43



$ 25,889



$ 1.11



$ 96,420



$ 4.15



$ 81,091



$ 3.48





































































































































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ 2,612



$ 0.11



$ 1,392



$ 0.06



$ 1,692



$ 0.07



$ 6,482



$ 0.28

Business Restructuring Expense

$ 95



$ 0.00



$ 334



$ 0.02



$ 526



$ 0.02



$ 1,199



$ 0.05

Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ 546



$ 0.02



$ 314



$ 0.01



$ 256



$ 0.01



$ 1,765



$ 0.08

Environmental Remediation Expense









$ -



$ -



$ -











$ -



$ 2,210



$ 0.09

Voluntary Debt Prepayment Expense









$ -



$ -



$ -











$ -



$ 948



$ 0.04



































































Adjusted Net Income

$ 36,421



$ 1.56



$ 27,929



$ 1.20



$ 98,894



$ 4.25



$ 93,695



$ 4.02







* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



EPS



2019



EPS



2020



EPS



2019



EPS

Pre-Tax Adjustments































































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ 3,437











$ 1,831











$ 2,227











$ 8,529









Business Restructuring Expense

$ 126











$ 459











$ 708











$ 1,642









Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ 718











$ 413











$ 337











$ 2,322









Environmental Remediation Expense

$ -











$ -











$ -











$ 2,908









Voluntary Debt Prepayment Expense

$ -











$ -











$ -











$ 1,247











































































Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 4,281











$ 2,703











$ 3,272











$ 16,648











































































Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments

$ (1,028)











$ (663)











$ (798)











$ (4,044)











































































After-Tax Adjustments

$ 3,253



$ 0.13



$ 2,040



$ 0.09



$ 2,474



$ 0.10



$ 12,604



$ 0.54



Table III Deferred Compensation Plan

The full effect of the deferred compensation plan on quarterly pretax income was $3.4 million of expense versus $1.8 million of expense in the prior year. The year to date impact was $2.2 million of expense versus $8.5 million of expense in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plan results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plan fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock are as follows:





2020



2019





12/31

9/30



6/30



3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

N/A

$ 109.00



$ 97.10



$ 88.46



$ 102.44



$ 97.06



$ 91.91



$ 87.52

































































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Deferred Compensation































Operating Income (Expense)

$ (5,613)



$ (1,610)



$ (4,754)



$ (11,478)

Other, net – Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



2,176





(221)





2,527





2,949

Total Pre-Tax

$ (3,437)



$ (1,831)



$ (2,227)



$ (8,529)

Total After-Tax

$ (2,612)



$ (1,392)



$ (1,692)



$ (6,482)



Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation

The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign currency exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income line items for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019:

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30



Increase



Decrease Due to Foreign Currency Translation



Nine Months Ended September 30



Increase (Decrease)



Decrease Due to Foreign Currency Translation





2020



2019



















2020



2019

















Net Sales

$ 464.5



$ 451.6



$ 12.9



$ (9.7)



$ 1,375.0



$ 1,413.8



$ (38.8)



$ (38.2)

Gross Profit



97.1





77.4





19.7





(2.7)





274.8





255.0





19.8





(8.4)

Operating Income



42.4





28.0





14.4





(2.2)





127.0





98.8





28.2





(6.3)

Pretax Income



43.4





27.4





16.0





(2.1)





126.7





98.0





28.7





(6.2)



Table V Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019





Sept. 30, 2020



Dec. 31, 2019

ASSETS















Current Assets

$ 833,036



$ 818,789

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



651,686





639,317

Other Assets



132,929





121,261

Total Assets

$ 1,617,651



$ 1,579,367

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities

$ 361,166



$ 339,114

Deferred Income Taxes



23,994





23,391

Long-term Debt



170,063





198,532

Other Non-current Liabilities



123,192





125,834

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



938,193





891,783

Noncontrolling Interest



1,043





713

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,617,651



$ 1,579,367



