Stephan Cassaday Named to Virginia Business' Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc., Stephan Cassaday, has been named to the Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List, which recognizes the state's most powerful and influential leaders by sector. Published by Virginia Business, this is the second annual edition of the Virginia 500 Power List.

Excerpt from Virginia Business' Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List

"My vision in starting the firm was to be a one-stop shop where advice was holistic and comprehensive in nature, with top-notch professionals working collaboratively to address all aspects of a client's financial situation," said Cassaday. "I am fortunate to be surrounded by colleagues who are extremely intelligent, share in this vision, and are bound by a mandate to always do what is right for our clients. My success and the company's success would not be possible without our outstanding employees and clients who continue to put their trust in us," Cassaday concluded.

Executives are divided into 20 categories and listed in alphabetical order within each category. Cassaday is one of only 50 individuals listed in the Finance & Insurance category. This category includes banks, venture capitalists, and other various financial and investment firms in addition to wealth management. Due to the breadth of this category, only 1% of the list are wealth management professionals, making Cassaday's place on the list an exclusive achievement.

Methodology

In assembling the Virginia 500 Power list, Virginia Business considers an array of factors, including — but not limited to — annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees (in Virginia and worldwide), and how large of a presence the organization has in the commonwealth. More on methodology here.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with over $4.5 billion in assets under management (September 2021).

Disclosures: Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with RAA. The Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List is a recognition of a person's influence and importance in their field as compiled by Virginia Business. Inclusion in the Virginia 500 is not an endorsement by Virginia Business. For award criteria see Virginia Business' website.

Contact: Michelle Tigani

[email protected]

SOURCE Cassaday & Company Inc.

Related Links

www.cassaday.com

