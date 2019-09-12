Stephan Piscano, CEO of Vacation Wealth Partners, Launches New Scholarship Fund

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 9, 2019, the Stephan Piscano Scholarship Fund was announced by Vacation Wealth Partners CEO Stephan Piscano.

Stephan Piscano Scholarship Fund

"This has been a dream of mine for many years and I am incredibly thankful to be a small part of providing aspiring real estate investors and entrepreneurs an opportunity to make their dreams a reality. I was very blessed to meet some amazing mentors at a young age that made light bulbs go off in my head and propelled me to do some of the things I am fortunate to do. If our group can be a kick-start or a light bulb for anyone out there, that would be an amazing honor," said Piscano.

The scholarship will be awarded once per year with the winner being announced in March. Any U.S. resident of any age may apply. While the scholarship can be used for education, entrepreneurs and first-time real estate buyers are strongly welcomed to apply. Special considerations will be made for any veteran applicants.

All submissions to the Stephan Piscano Scholarship, HERE: APPLY NOW

Stephan Piscano has been a life-long entrepreneur, founding several successful companies. He currently acts as the CEO of Vacation Wealth Partners, investing actively in vacation rentals. Stephan also owns the largest real estate group on LinkedIn, "The Real Estate Networking Group," and is one of the top 10 most connected people on LinkedIn. Stephan's LinkedIn groups and opt-in email community contain more than 2.2 million active members, giving him a massive presence in social media marketing.

Stephan has been an active real estate investor since buying his first property at the age of 17 - a lot in Deming, New Mexico, he says was purchased for $324 and later flipped on eBay for $2,000.

"I guess that's why this is so special to me. I remember being so obsessed with the idea of owning a home at an early age. I moved 33 times before age 18, we never owned anything. I'd see our landlords and wasn't jealous. I always thought one day I want to be that guy.

"Now I am so thankful to be blessed to be the landlord and I enjoy even the ups and downs that brings. I hope we can inspire the next kid who wants to buy in Deming or the next veteran who has an amazing small business idea or the single mother who wants to get ahead. That is the goal of this scholarship and, again, we are humbly thankful to be a part of it."

Media:

Stephan Piscano

Phone: 951-406-8139

Email: stephan@stephanpiscano.com

Related Images

stephan-piscano.jpg

Stephan Piscano

Related Links

Stephan's Personal website

Scholarship Site application

SOURCE Stephan Piscano Scholarship Fund